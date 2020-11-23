CUMBERLAND — No injuries were reported Monday morning when an accidental fire broke out in a storage shed at a residence at 216 New Hampshire Ave. and caused combined property losses totaling $150,000, according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
The blaze consumed three storage sheds at the rear of the property owned by Jeanna Jefferson and occupied by Jerrell Jefferson, who was asleep in the residence when the fire broke out but safely exited the property, fire investigators said.
City firefighters were hampered in the early minutes of the fire operation by gusting winds and downed electrical lines at the rear and front of the property.
“It was a wind-driven fire and with the winds it downed electrical, cable and phone lines,” said Cumberland Fire Lt. W. Shannon Adams, who is also the city fire marshal.
Sixteen city firefighters were directed in the fire operation by Battalion Chief Sam Wilson. Ridgeley, Bowling Green, Bedford Road and LaVale volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene.
First-arriving city firefighters reported flames shooting higher than a utility pole after being dispatched to the scene at 8:28 a.m. by the Allegany County 911 emergency center after a passerby reportedly discovered the fire.
In addition to the three sheds, the fire destroyed a Ford truck and a Kia passenger vehicle that were parked in the area, Adams said.
Adams said the sheds “pretty much took up the entire back yard. They were butted up against each other into one footprint and covered a space of about 20-by-20 feet.”
The fire caused exterior damage to the residence where the fire originated and to residences at adjacent properties at 212 and 222 New Hampshire. It also caused damage to the roof of a garage at the rear of the 222 property, according to Adams.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and related to a refrigerator in one of the sheds, according to Adams, who conducted the investigation with the assistance of state fire investigators of the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office.
Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulances also responded to the scene along with Cumberland Police.
Monday’s fire occurred just before city ambulances were alerted for at least three other calls. Ambulances outside the city were dispatched to at least one of those locations.
Firefighters cleared the scene shortly at 11:15 a.m.
