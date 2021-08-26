CUMBERLAND — Despite COVID-19, the sounds of building continued, and that meant progress.
Cynthia S. Bambara, president of Allegany College of Maryland, talked of how she watched and heard construction of the Western Region Correctional Training Center, which is the first new building on the campus in more than a decade.
She and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford were at ACM on Thursday for ribbon-cutting ceremonies to celebrate the new facility and the school’s recently renovated Technology Building.
“The (WRCTC) is a point of pride for the state and the region,” Rutherford said.
Roughly 55 folks, including state Sen. George Edwards and Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, were at the event.
The construction of the training center, and the five-year renovation of the college’s 46-year-old Technology Building, represents a more than $16 million public-private investment in capital projects at ACM.
The projects were collaboratively funded by the State of Maryland, Allegany County Government and ACM.
“I am passionate about the operations of government,” Rutherford said. “And in public-private sectors, businesses and government have learned that in order to attract and retain capable and qualified and dedicated employees, we have to provide up-to-date continuous opportunities for professional growth.”
The new center covers roughly 9,700 square feet and was designed with input from leaders of local correctional institutions.
It includes space for firearms training, computer and conference rooms, offices, classrooms and an ACM incident command center available for use by the Western Correctional Institution and North Branch Correctional Institution in event of emergency.
“This state-of-the-art building is adaptable and flexible to fit the needs of our men and women who serve law enforcement and corrections,” Rutherford said.
“In the true spirit of Allegany College, this building will also serve as a resource for the broader community,” he said. “While training courses occur during the day … the building will be used in the evening for continuous education, community job fairs, new workforce development programs and business incubation initiatives.”
Post-pandemic, ACM projects a 130% expansion, from 2019, of correctional training.
Renovations to the college’s tech building include an upgraded lecture hall and installation of modern technology and equipment.
The facility also houses programs including computer technology, criminal justice and legal studies, and forest technologies.
For years, law enforcement officers as well as workers at the local correctional institutions have had to travel to Hagerstown and other parts of the state for training, Rutherford said.
“We’re very grateful to (ACM) and recognize the need … to provide training locally,” he said.
