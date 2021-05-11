CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland officials said Tuesday the school would not raise tuition for the upcoming school year.
The college said the decision was to build on it’s commitment to tuition affordability and a belief in the importance of access to education.
“Although we pride ourselves on being an affordable college, it’s clear that we need to do more during this pandemic to lift up our students and alleviate the burdens they face,” said Cynthia Bambara, ACM president. “This (decision) is our small way of helping even more individuals achieve their goals while graduating on time and with less college debt. It provides equity and access to education at a time when many in our region are silently struggling to afford basic necessities.”
While continuing to award around $1.2 million in annual scholarships, the Allegany College of Maryland Foundation will offer mini-grants for students experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic. The college now has on-campus mental health counseling at the Nurse Managed Wellness Clinic and has telehealth counseling by appointment. It continues to use The Pantry, which provides discrete emergency assistance and nutrition education to students.
“Choosing to go to college or return (to college) after a break is a big decision, but so is the payoff in terms of personal growth and economic stability. A college degree is holding even more weight at the present,” Bambara said. “Nationally, people without a college degree who lost their jobs during the pandemic are being left behind as companies and institutions begin to rehire. Nearly 4 million adults without degrees have not found work again, while their counterparts with some college, an associate or a bachelor’s degree are being hired or hired back at much higher rates.”
ACM will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for the entire campus community for the fall semester, but will require residents of Willowbrook Woods, the school’s on-campus housing, to show proof of vaccination, said Kristin Kehrwald, ACM communications specialist.
The decision was based on Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Higher Education Commission not mandated, to date, that community college students, faculty and staff be required to get vaccinated.
