ACM, FSU staying remote for rest of the semester

CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland is closing its campus until at least April 12 and will offer remote classes for the rest of the semester, according to an email sent Friday by President Cynthia Bambara to the campus community.
“In the past 24 hours a number of important developments have occurred statewide and across the country as the pandemic evolves,” Bambara said. “Many states are beginning to adopt more stringent measures to control the spread of the disease and lessen the intensity and impact on our already strained health care systems.”
Effective at close of business Friday, faculty, staff and students were prohibited from all campus locations unless authorized. That order was to remain in effect until at least April 12.
A decision about the status of campus operations would be announced April 8, Bambara said. Willowbrook Woods will remain open to student residents.
Non-credit classes and training through the ACM Center for Continuing Education and Workforce Development have been suspended.
“This is a very serious situation and we all need to do our part to reduce the spread of this very contagious virus,” she said.
FROSTBURG STATE
Frostburg State University, part of the University of Maryland, will also offer online courses for the rest of the semester, residence halls will not reopen as planned this weekend and graduation has been canceled.
Policies are being developed in regard to courses that cannot be completed online, university President Ron Nowaczyk said in an email to the campus community.
Arrangements are being made to allow students to pick up their items from the residence halls, with time schedules to significantly limit the number of people on campus at any time, said university spokeswoman Liz Medcalf in an email.
