CUMBERLAND — The Opportunity Scholarship Program for local students will continue to receive funding this year from gaming proceeds at the Rocky Gap Casino Resort, according to Allegany County officials.
Allegany County receives a 3.75% share of the revenue accrued each month from electronic gaming at Rocky Gap. Those funds are deposited in the Rocky Gap Local Impact Fund and used for education and nonprofit support by Allegany County government. The largest beneficiaries have been local fire and emergency medical service companies and the scholarship fund.
In February, state lawmakers were considering a discontinuation of the funds for scholarships. With the cost of fire and EMS services skyrocketing in the county, lawmakers were developing plans to increase funding for first responders while decreasing the scholarship allocation. The cost of county fire and rescue operations has risen from $810,000 annually to $4.3 million last year.
However, administrators at Allegany College of Maryland and Frostburg State University protested the possible discontinuation of scholarship funding. The administrators intervened last spring to register concern, saying the discontinuation would hurt area families seeking a better education for their children.
The determination of how the Rocky Gap gaming dollars will be allocated is done by the Local Development Council, which consists of area officials and business leaders. The LDC makes recommendations, with the Allegany County Board of Commissioners having final approval.
Jason Bennett, county administrator, gave an update on the gaming dollars at last week's public county meeting. Bennett said the funding is allocated based on calendar years.
"As required by law, the Local Development Council makes recommendations on how we spend the Rocky Gap slot proceeds," Bennett said. "That group met in December and got delayed due to COVID and they reconvened last week. We are here tonight to recommend any changes for 2020. The program runs for a year. We've made no changes including the (funding of) scholarships. The fire companies also stay in place."
Bennett said the 2020 revenue from gaming is estimated at $2.4 million.
The allocation for scholarships, according to Bennett, will include $360,000 for Allegany College of Maryland and $200,000 for Frostburg State University.
"There was talk about ending the opportunity scholarships last spring," said Jake Shade, county commission president. "I'm glad they are continuing that. I'm glad they will be funding that for at least another year. I want to thank that group because it does take a lot of time and they will have their work cut out for them here in a few months when they have to do 2021 (allocations) especially because of COVID, the revenues are down so much."
Bennett said gaming revenues are down $600,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Funding for first responders will include $95,000 for Allegany County EMS operations and $1 million to be split evenly among the 26 fire and rescue units spread across the county.
Other allocations include $400,000 for nonprofits and municipalities, $50,000 for law enforcement agencies and $80,000 for the county's PAYGO (pay as you go) account, which is used to fund capital projects by using funds on hand, reducing the need to borrow.
Officials said the funding allocations can change from year to year based on the recommendations of the LDC. The council is expected to make recommendations for 2021 when they meet in the fall.
