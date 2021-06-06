CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland’s dental hygiene program recently graduated 17 students, including area residents Madison Callahan, Chloe DiNicola, Katrina Loy and Caitlin Shetler. In addition to earning associate of applied science degrees in dental hygiene, students were presented with pins symbolic of their profession at a recent pinning ceremony.
Loy received the William T. Fridinger Award for achieving the highest GPA in her class as well as the Roberts Roentgen Award for demonstrating excellence in radiology.
Shetler was recognized for having the highest average in her pharmacology and oral pathology courses.
Clark earned the highest average in periodontology.
Elizabeth Martin, who was presented with the Maryland Dental Hygienists Association Leadership Award, received the Outstanding Table Clinic Award with fellow student Emma Kendall for “The Nail-Biting Truth About Dental Anxiety and Oral Health” table clinic as voted upon by area dental professionals.
Emily Gannon received the Hu-Friedy Golden Scaler Award and the Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals STAR Award for demonstrating dedication to the dental hygiene profession and compassionate patient care.
The dental hygiene department presented the Outstanding Clinician Award to Andrews for possessing the highest level of clinical skills and maintaining an excellent rapport with patients, peers and instructors.
Gannon and Loy were this year’s inductees for Sigma Phi Alpha, the national honor society of the dental hygiene profession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.