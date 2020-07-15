ACM holding virtual commencement ceremony on Aug. 7

CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland will celebrate more than 300 spring and summer 2020 graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony in light of in-person commencement ceremonies being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring and summer graduates will also be invited to participate in the next in-person commencement ceremony.
The virtual ceremony will be livestreamed on ACM’s Facebook page @alleganycollegeofmaryland at 6 p.m. on Aug. 7. A Facebook account is not needed to view the event.
Cynthia Bambara, ACM’s president, will open the program with a welcome to the candidates for graduation and their guests. ACM Board of Trustees Chair Kim Leonard will offer greetings followed by remarks provided by a student commencement speaker. ACM Instructional and Student Affairs Senior Vice President Kurt Hoffman will virtually present the candidates for graduation, assisted in his duties by commencement Grand Marshal Stacey Rohrbaugh and Assistant Grand Marshal Donna Brunelli, both ACM professors. Faculty will announce the names of the graduates as their individual recognition slides are shown.
Students will receive an email communication to their ACM student email account that outlines the details of the virtual commencement. Local graduates may pick up their graduation invitations, tassel, cap and gown at the Advising Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday prior to the virtual ceremony. Students are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing while on campus. Graduates from outside of the area should contact Marianne Shedlock at mshedlock@allegany.edu or Anne Haynal at ahaynal@allegany.edu to request to have their invitations and regalia mailed.
Graduates may submit photographs of themselves, preferably in their cap with tassel and gown but not required, by emailing gradsubmissions@allegany.edu by 4 p.m. on Aug. 5. They may be professionally photographed free of charge on the Cumberland campus on one of the following days and times:
• July 16 from 2 to 4 p.m.
• July 17 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• July 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• July 27 from 12 to 2 p.m.
• July 28 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• July 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.
• Aug. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. and
• Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Students who elect to be photographed should report to the Student Lounge located in College Center. They will be required to sign-in and follow the college’s health and safety guidelines during their visit to campus to be photographed, including the wearing of a face mask and practicing of social distancing measures. Graduates may remove their masks for taking of the actual photographs which will be held outdoors, weather permitting.
On the day of commencement, graduates are encouraged to take photos and videos celebrating their graduation and share them on social media using #ACM2020grad. Summer graduates will receive their diplomas by mail later. All graduates will be mailed a copy of the commencement program in late-August.
“Graduation is an unforgettable event, and one of our most cherished traditions at the college. Our entire college community is sorry for our graduates’ loss of the many special experiences associated with their final semester of study. These graduates demonstrate persistence and achievements that should be commemorated,” said Bambara. “We’re proud of each and every one of them, and grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate their successes.”
Students must have applied for graduation and been officially cleared for inclusion in the virtual ceremony.
For more information regarding ACM’s virtual ceremony, visit allegany.edu/graduation. Additional questions may be directed to Nicole Frost by calling 301-784-5288 or emailing rfrost@allegany.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.