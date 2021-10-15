CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland’s Medical Laboratory Technology Program will host an Instagram Live Q&A on Oct. 20 at noon. Visit @alleganycollegeofmd. Participants can post questions and view a demonstration of how a rapid COVID-19 test is administered and processed by students.
For program information, visit allegany.edu/medical-laboratory-technology or contact Stacey Rohrbaugh at 301-784-5547 or srohrbaugh@allegany.edu.
