CUMBERLAND — Susan “Susie” L. Tasker-Weaver, class of 1977, is the third recipient of the Allegany College of Maryland Distinguished Alumni Award. A former nursing instructor at ACM and Frostburg State University, she is director of nursing at Southeastern University and a co-founder of Covenant Counseling Ministries Inc.
Tasker-Weaver was nominated by her brother Robert “Bob” W. Powell.
Tasker-Weaver grew up in South Cumberland, graduating from Fort Hill High School in 1968 before attending Zion Bible Institute. While the mother of two children under the age of 4, she enrolled at ACM in 1974 to pursue her nursing degree. After graduating with honors in 1977, she began a nearly two-decade career at Memorial Hospital, rising to become its assistant director of nursing.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing in 1986 and a Master of Science in psychiatric nursing/family and group counseling in 1992 from University of Maryland Baltimore County. She returned to ACM to teach nursing from 1992 to 2013. She founded Covenant Counseling with Sherry Campbell, a lifelong friend, in 1993 and remains vice president of its board of directors.
Tasker-Weaver earned a doctor of education from the University of Phoenix in 2009. After serving as an assistant professor of nursing at FSU from 2013 until 2016, she accepted a position at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, where she is developing an online master of nursing program with tracks in administration and education.
