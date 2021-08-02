CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland is offering $100 Campus Bookstore gift cards and a shot at $500 for vaccinated students enrolled in classes at the college this fall.
Starting Wednesday, students may show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination any of the college’s vaccination clinics, the Nurse Managed Wellness Clinic (Allied Health Building, Room 115), or the Student Services Office at the ACM Bedford County Campus to redeem their $100 gift card. The gift card may be used at the Campus Bookstore in-person or online at bookstore.allegany.edu.
Vaccinated students who learn remotely may also redeem their $100 bookstore gift card using the Nurse Managed Wellness Clinic student portal. They’re asked to contact Anna Kephart at 301-784-5670 or akephart@allegany.edu for instructions.
Ten vaccinated students will be selected to receive $500 to spend as they choose through the college’s fall vaccination lottery. Vaccinated students are not automatically entered into the lottery. Lottery winners must be currently enrolled at ACM and fully vaccinated by September 30. Students are encouraged to share their COVID-19 selfie using #TrojanVaxxed.
“As we navigate the ‘now normal’ at our campus, we want our students to be well and successful at ACM," said Cynthia Bambara, ACM president. "We’re glad that so many of students are choosing to get vaccinated. These incentive programs demonstrate our appreciation and they can genuinely help our students this fall, especially the $100 bookstore gift card. It will take all of us in our community working together to beat COVID-19. To that end, we’re offering on-site vaccination clinics in August with future dates to be announced."
ACM will host on-site clinics for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for individuals 18 and older on Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Thomas Welcome Center.
Walk-ins welcome, or individuals may sign up using links available at allegany.edu/coronavirus. Those who are unable to make those dates or who require a Pfizer vaccine are encouraged to visit vaccines.gov to find a clinic or site nearby. The college may offer additional on-site clinics in the fall semester.
ACM’s full health and safety guidance is available at allegany.edu/coronavirus. Individuals with questions may email info@allegany.edu or call 301-784-5005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.