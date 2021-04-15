CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland Human Service students will present a live virtual event with the critically acclaimed author of “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row,” Anthony Ray Hinton, April 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event is their end-of-the-year capstone project.
Hinton served nearly 30 years on death row for a murder he did not commit. With the help of Just Mercy’s Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative, all of his charges were dropped.
It has been tradition that each graduating class of Human Service students create and implement a capstone project, intended to shed light on a current social issue.
The Human Service class of 2021 has chosen a capstone based on criminal justice reform and support for re-entry programs. On April 19, participants will hear stories of resiliency after incarceration, stories from inmates themselves on the hardships they face while incarcerated and the obstacles of re-entering back into community. In addition, U.S. Rep. David Trone will offer opening remarks on the issue of criminal justice reform.
For more information, contact Human Service program professor Cherie Snyder at csnyder@allegany.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.