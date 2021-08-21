Outstanding work

Michèle Barmoy, associate professor of biology at Allegany College of Maryland, right, is congratulated by President Cynthia Bambara as the recipient of the Sanner Award for Outstanding Teaching. 

 For the Cumberland Times-News

CUMBERLAND — Michèle Barmoy, associate professor of biology at Allegany College of Maryland, was honored with the Sanner Award for Outstanding Teaching during the 2021 awards presentation.

Barmoy, who joined ACM in 2004, was nominated by Steven Heninger, a professor of physics and frequent collaborator and co-teacher.

Heninger recognized Barmoy’s ongoing efforts to help science and nonscience majors succeed, offering multiple examples.

Barmoy is a member of the Association for Biology Laboratory Education and its regional counterpart, RABLE. She worked in tandem with her ACM colleagues Joy Freidenbloom and Cynthia Carnahan to host the 2019 RABLE conference at ACM.

She is the 35th recipient of the award, which was established by Miriam Sanner, a former board of trustees chair and ACM Foundation board member emerita. Barmoy, a Frostburg resident, received a bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland Baltimore County and a master’s degree from Frostburg State University.

Debbie Meyer is a Copy Editor for the Cumberland Times-News.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video