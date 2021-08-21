CUMBERLAND — Michèle Barmoy, associate professor of biology at Allegany College of Maryland, was honored with the Sanner Award for Outstanding Teaching during the 2021 awards presentation.
Barmoy, who joined ACM in 2004, was nominated by Steven Heninger, a professor of physics and frequent collaborator and co-teacher.
Heninger recognized Barmoy’s ongoing efforts to help science and nonscience majors succeed, offering multiple examples.
Barmoy is a member of the Association for Biology Laboratory Education and its regional counterpart, RABLE. She worked in tandem with her ACM colleagues Joy Freidenbloom and Cynthia Carnahan to host the 2019 RABLE conference at ACM.
She is the 35th recipient of the award, which was established by Miriam Sanner, a former board of trustees chair and ACM Foundation board member emerita. Barmoy, a Frostburg resident, received a bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland Baltimore County and a master’s degree from Frostburg State University.
