CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland has received the largest prevention and education grant awarded by the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center in 2020 at $298,749. The award funds Tackling the Opioid Epidemic Phase 2: An Expansion of the Statewide Resilience Approach project. The project is aligned with the agency’s goal of bringing together state and local partners to support prevention, treatment and enforcement efforts to combat the heroin and opioid crisis in Maryland.
The year-long grant allows for supervision and additional training of individuals participating in prior OOCC grant trainings. It enables the development and training of a 20-member leadership team to sustain the project after the grant’s expiration. Project leaders will use grant funds to augment partnerships with local school systems and stage a statewide summit for community colleges interested in replicating the project.
Led by ACM’s Community Resilience Collaborative, the project uses a stress and trauma-relief model developed by The Center for Mind-Body Medicine to build a culture of resilience and a communitywide support system. Information is available by calling 301-784-5556 or emailing csnyder@allegany.edu.
ACM continues to offer free eight-week mind-body skills groups online that are led by individuals trained in advanced mind-body medicine practices through CMBM.
More information is available by calling 301-784-5526 or emailing kcondor@allegany.edu.
