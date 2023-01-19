CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland will receive $300,000 for its Workforce Training Enhancement Project, Maryland’s federal lawmakers said Thursday.
The funding — $150,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission and $150,000 provided by local governments — will be used to upgrade the college theater, which is primarily used to host workforce development programming throughout Western Maryland, U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) and U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen said in a news release Thursday.
More than 7,000 students are enrolled in education and workforce development programs at the college annually. The theater upgrades will benefit the entire community by providing enhanced and more frequent workforce training opportunities, as well as offering new cultural events.
“Investing in workforce training programs like the one offered at the Allegany College of Maryland helps students ready themselves for a career after graduation and will boost our local economies,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “We are committed to providing the necessary federal funding and resources to support our students’ success and their path to become the next generation of leaders across Maryland. We will continue to work with ARC and local partners to expand workforce training programs and empower our students.”
Trone secured $187,500 in fiscal 2022 for the theater renovation.
