CUMBERLAND, Md. — Chandler Sagal, director of development and grants at Allegany College of Maryland, has been selected by the Appalachian Regional Commission to participate in the 2021-2022 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute.
As a fellow, Sagal will participate in a nine-month series of skill-building seminars featuring regional experts, peer-to-peer learning and case study analysis. The program begins virtually in October and culminates with a July graduation.
“I am honored to congratulate the 2021-2022 class of Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows. These phenomenal Appalachians are the driving force of change in their communities,” said ARC Federal Co-chair Gayle Manchin.
Sagal will work directly with public policy, community development, education, investment and other professionals to identify and implement best practices and strategies to inspire positive change in their communities; build a robust network of leaders across the region; integrate community assets into long-last economic development strategies; and appreciate the diversity and commonalties of the 13 states in the Appalachian Region.
Upon completion of the program, Sagal will become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network.
Sagal is a 2016 graduate of ACM where he is an adjunct faculty member. He holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration from Frostburg State University and is a higher education graduate student at West Virginia University. A graduate of Leadership Allegany, he resides in LaVale with his spouse, Sarah, a coordinator of academic assessment at ACM.
