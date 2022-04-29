CUMBERLAND — Alexus Kastell used weeds and seeds to symbolize negative and positive emotions and experiences.
Kastell, 27, studies psychology and sociology at Allegany College of Maryland.
“The whole point is, which seed are you going to water?” she said.
She and her mother Adrienne Kastell participated in the Service-Learning and Civic Engagement, Make a Difference Youth Summit at ACM on Friday.
The event, associated with the Maryland Civic Education Coalition, included roughly 40 students from ACM and Allegany County Public Schools high schools that performed community service projects and created displays to promote their volunteer work.
Alexus Kastell said she hoped the project she and her mom created will help people that face bullying.
“In my family, we’ve all experienced bullying,” she said. “It’s reached my generation and my younger brother.”
ACPS Service-learning Coordinator Kara Kennell said the new event was designed to highlight civic engagement and display ways people can make a positive impact in their community.
“We’re hoping to make it an annual event … even bigger next year,” she said.
Avery Painter, 18, a high school senior, worked on projects to help organizations including Santa for Seniors and Special Olympics.
“I like to see improvement in the community,” she said. “I want to be the person that makes the change.”
ACM student Jennell Cassell, 20, created a display surrounding the need to protect honeybees.
“I’ve always been fascinated by the honeybee,” she said and added she planted flowers to benefit the bees. “I also always make sure to buy local honey.”
ACM staffers said they were pleased with the event’s outcome.
“It’s great for the first time,” Diane McMahon, a professor of sociology and faculty director of the College to Community Partnership Center at ACM. “This event is all about service-learning and civic engagement.”
Erin Yokum, director of student life at ACM, said the service projects help students understand they have a lot to offer others.
“It’s important for the students to see … how they can have an impact on the community,” she said.
