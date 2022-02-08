CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday approved a new early childhood center and full-day pre-kindergarten.
Debbie Metheny, director of special education and student services, presented the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and Prekindergarten Expansion Grant.”
Studies show prekindergarten programs positively impact student performance through elementary and middle schools, she said.
Analysis also suggests participation in prekindergarten programs significantly reduces the number of children identified as having disabilities, or placement in special education, Metheny said.
“That really is the benefit of investing in early childhood education,” she said.
Grant fund poverty guidelines have increased from 185% to 300%, Metheny said.
“That means that a family of four making $79,500 and below would qualify for pre-kindergarten under these expanded funds,” she said.
“Allegany County will determine the enrollment process and how we’re going to track enrollment of all 3- and 4-year olds who apply for Pre-K slots,” Metheny said.
In other ACPS news:
• February was recognized as African American History Month. Included in the board’s proclamation was “we are committed to honoring African-Americans and recognizing their contributions and accomplishments to the history and culture of the United States … it is the desire of the (BOE) that African-Americans should be made aware of their appreciation.”
• February was also recognized as Career and Technical Education Month. “Providing students with career exploration opportunities earlier in their educational experience, which enables them to make informed and beneficial decisions about their academic coursework and pursue established programs of study and career pathways,” was included in the proclamation.
• Feb. 7 - 11 was recognized as National School Counselor Week. “School counselors play a vital role in helping to ensure students learn to have respectful conversations in a safe school environment,” was included in the proclamation.
