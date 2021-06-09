CUMBERLAND — How to use a significant chunk of extra money in the Allegany County Public Schools budget for next year was a topic of discussion at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Although the board previously agreed for the nearly $118 million fiscal 2022 superintendent’s operating budget to be sent to county officials for approval, a recent Maryland State Department of Education calculation did not account for the Sept. 30, 2020, enrollment, which was decreased due to COVID-19, ACPS Chief Financial Officer Larry McKenzie said.
The calculation was based on average enrollment for the three most recent years excluding 2020, he said.
As a result, the county’s maintenance of effort obligation to the school system increased to nearly $32 million, which was roughly $716,000 more than what the school system originally budgeted.
“Revenues and expenses have to match,” McKenzie said. “In the original plan that we had sent over to the county we were going to be using fund balance of $400,000, so, what we’re recommending is that we do not use fund balance.”
Instead, a portion of the $716,000 could be used to “fill in the gap,” McKenzie said and added the remaining $316,000 could be “put towards capital outlays and capital projects.”
School board member Deb Frank said the board should consider how to use the extra money.
“If the end game is to have the biggest fund balance then I can see why some people would vote in that direction,” she said and added the extra money could be used for services including hiring more mental health and social work professionals. “I’m not in favor of just holding onto money to hold onto money … because it does no student, no teacher, no administrator any good sitting there.”
Student Member of the Board Mitchell Septoff said the board should find “a good way to make that money count instead of putting up more posters on the wall for people to tear down.”
Board member Tammy Fraley talked of using the money for student-focused programs “such as teachers and the student-teacher ratio.”
Board President Crystal Bender, Vice President Robert Farrell and member David Bohn voted to adopt the budget as McKenzie presented it. Fraley and Frank were against the motion.
In other school board news, Tuesday marked Septoff’s last meeting with the board, and Brooklyne Noel was introduced as the new ACPS student board member.
Septoff talked of how students perceive the school board.
“Right now, what it feels like is under-the-table, undemocratic representation,” he said.
“I’ve heard from all of you I think at one point or another that you respect the students for dealing with these tough times, that you respect the teachers for all the hard work they’re putting in, that you respect the administrators for working as hard as they do, but they’re the ones in the schools and it seems like you don’t really respect their opinions on how that school should be run,” Septoff said. “It seems to me that the way this board is being run right now is to please the constituents who have very little at stake.”
