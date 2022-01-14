CUMBERLAND — As a school bus driver, Ed Martin is responsible for scores of children, as well as people in other vehicles on the road, and he works to keep everyone safe.
While most of his passengers are well behaved, some cause problems that threaten the welfare of all.
By writing “referrals,” Martin has reported the issues to school officials several times, but his concerns have rarely been acknowledged, he told the Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education this week.
In the past two years, “it’s getting worse,” he said and gave examples of reports he’s provided school officials this year.
“One was a young lady I let off on a stop, and at that house the people keep their yard real nice,” he said. “She got off the bus and threw trash in their yard.”
Martin said he asked the girl to collect the litter and she said she would, but didn’t.
“I finished my run. I went back to the house. I picked the trash up,” he said and added he reported the situation to school officials but didn’t receive acknowledgment.
Martin said he’s submitted other reports for problems including a student that boarded and exited the bus “at the wrong stop,” a student that moved from seat to seat while the bus was in motion and a child “putting his hands and feet on a student across the aisle from him.”
The problems were recorded via bus cameras, he said.
“All this stuff is on tape,” Martin said.
“I’ve written at least nine referrals,” Martin said of reports he gave school officials, but only heard back about two of them.
“I never write a referral on a child unless I tell them, and if I tell (the child) I’m going to, I do,” Martin said and added he doesn’t know if school officials are confronting the students he reports.
“I’ve got 42 kids on the bus (and) 38 of them are outstanding,” Martin said. “It’s not fair for them to have to ride the bus and put up with this.”
He said he’s talked to roughly seven other ACPS bus drivers who were having similar problems, but was at Tuesday’s BOE meeting “mostly speaking just for myself.”
ACPS Superintendent Jeff blank said he and school staff will investigate the situations and communicate findings with the board as well as Martin.
In other ACPS news:
• The board approved a second reading of its School Safety and Security Policy, which includes definition of a mental health specialist.
• The board will meet at noon Tuesday for a bid opening process to ensure projects can be scheduled in a timely manner. The meeting will be live streamed at http://bit.ly/ACPSMedia. The public may submit comments and ideas pertaining to ACPS policies, procedures, and/or practices, which will be given to the board but not read at the meeting, via email to comments@acpsmd.org by 5 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.