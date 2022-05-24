CUMBERLAND — A forum was held for Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education candidates Monday at the Center for Career & Technical Education.
The event included candidates Janet Heavner, Bob Farrell, Lori Lepley, David Bohn, Meggin Miller and Linda Widmyer.
They are competing for three four-year-term seats on the school board.
Two of those are occupied by incumbents Farrell and Bohn, and ACPS board member Deb Frank is not seeking reelection.
BOE candidate Keesha McClellan was scheduled to be at the forum, but did not attend.
The event was sponsored by the Allegany County Republican Women’s Club, Allegany County Commission for Women, Choose Civility: Allegany County, and the Allegany County Women’s Action Coalition.
Each candidate had two minutes to answer questions asked by community moderators Elesha Ruminski, Michelle Twigg, Tanya Gomer, Delanie Blubaugh, Jim Robertson, Brooklyne Noel and Promise Harvey.
The forum was intended not as a debate but “an opportunity to listen,” Ruminski said.
While answering questions, the candidates talked of perspectives, beliefs and assets they would bring to the board.
Heavner
“I’ve worked with a lot of multidisciplinary teams,” Heavner, a Fort Hill graduate who holds a Master of Science in Public Health degree, said.
She added that she’s worked in cancer and clinical research, as a consultant and volunteer for several organizations.
“The students are the common factor,” Heavner said of her focus in making decisions for the board.
She said all teachers should feel appreciated, and she wants to create an environment where students can “catch up” from interruptions COVID-19 created.
Heavner said student board members bring a crucial perspective to the BOE because they’re on “the front line,” and added that everyone's opinions and suggestions are important to consider in policy making.
Problems in the community include the opioid crisis and poverty, she said.
Some children get different messages at home than school, and guidance counselors and psychologists have stepped up to help, Heavner said.
“We need to continue to be aware,” she said.
Heavner talked of emerging job markets and the need to expand the Career Center.
“The kids are our future,” she said. “I’m thinking about future generations.”
Farrell
Farrell talked of his 3.5 years on the school board, which he said is “doing better” and has “good people in place.”
The school system has a policy committee and “the superintendent kind of guides the show,” he said of Jeff Blank who “was born and raised here.”
The ACPS audit was on time and teachers received raises, he said.
Farrell said he worked in the school system, started a criminal justice program at the Career Center, is fiscally conservative, born and raised in Allegany County and spent 28 years as a state trooper.
“I think we’ve made a lot of progress,” he said of the BOE and added there’s still more work to do.
“We want this place to succeed,” Farrell said and added the pandemic caused a troubling situation for the school system.
“During the COVID, we got our kids back in class” quickly, he said. “Kids learn from one another.”
Farrell talked of communication.
“I talk to people in the community every day,” Farrell said.
“I enjoy hearing a different perspective,” he said. “We need to communicate with each other.”
Lepley
Lepley said she runs a business, and as a mother also understands how events impact children.
“I have experience with budgets,” she said and added that she is easy to get along with.
Local businesses make good partners for the board and students, she said.
“Communication is key,” Lepley said. “We need open conversation and transparency.”
She said it’s important for students to learn skills in high school, and hopes to see the Career Center grow.
Because of COVID-19 in the past two years, more emphasis needs to be placed on teaching reading and math, she said.
A seat on the BOE is the most important elected position, Lepley said.
Lepley said student members provide a good perspective for the BOE.
Board members should support funding for more teacher aids and smaller classrooms, she said.
“We need to focus on programs that help students from lower income levels,” Lepley said.
Bohn
Bohn said his role as a BOE member is to represent “the people who put me in office.”
Working with other BOE members is “not always easy” and discussions sometimes “get a little rough and rocky,” he said.
He talked of the importance of the school system’s agriculture program.
“We need farmers,” Bohn said. “I want that program to grow.”
He said he’s concerned when a student has a weak handshake and won’t look him in the eye, adding that those are important qualities some employers look for.
Bohn talked of bringing a business perspective to the BOE, the importance of making sure audits are on time “as well as rewarding our teachers.”
The student member of the BOE, as well as the public, are given opportunities to voice their opinions at school board meetings, Bohn said.
“It’s pretty simple really,” he said. “If you don’t show up … we don’t know.”
ACPS offered extensive tutoring during the pandemic, he said.
“I have a great love of education,” Bohn said. “Without good schools we don’t have a good community.”
Miller
Miller said she is an “extremely patient” mother, artist and small business owner who thinks creatively and wants to be accessible to all families.
“We need to do this for our kids,” she said. “This is important.”
Miller said she’s taught pre-K to college-level students, worked as a temporary teacher and has experience with the Head Start program.
“I want to work with all families,” she said.
Ideally, Allegany County would provide a self-sufficient environment in which students could graduate and then find jobs, Miller said.
She said she believes in civil conversation.
“This is how we grow and develop,” Miller said. “Let’s talk more to … any community stakeholder.”
She said her qualifications for being a BOE member include that she is “proof” of what public education can provide, and she has relevant work experience.
She said she doesn’t plan to argue or get into “shouting matches” on the school board.
“Lead by example,” she said and added that a school board member’s job is to make sure teachers and students have what they need. “My heart’s in it.”
Widmyer
Widmyer, who said she is an aide for Del. Mike McKay, said she is “a good listener” and added that it’s important for every child in the county to get a quality education.
Her four children “were all products of the public school system,” she said.
“We have an amazing faculty,” Widmyer said and added that the Career Center should be used more, and students should have opportunity to learn a trade if they don’t want to go to college.
She said she was raised in Allegany County, worked for the school system for 20 years and is “very happy with the way the board is working right now.”
During her time as an employee of the school system, “locally grown” superintendents were the best, Widmyer said.
COVID-19 showed the importance of in-school education, she said.
Community partnerships are important, students benefit from hands-on learning, and “every kid learns differently,” Widmyer said.
“Kids ... need to have the right to at least (express) an opinion,” she said and added that the BOE should listen to its student member. “It helps a lot.”
She said board members need the ability to compromise.
“We have to get along,” Widmyer said and added she loves students and teachers.
Learn more
According to the state Board of Elections website, gubernatorial primary election day is July 19, and the general election day is Nov 8. Learn more, including how to register to vote, verify registration information, or vote by mail at elections.maryland.gov.
