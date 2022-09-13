CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education received a presentation on student restraint and seclusion at Tuesday’s meeting.
“This type of restraint can only be implemented by a staff member who has had all the elements of training" as required by the Code of Maryland Regulations, Debbie Metheny, ACPS director of special education and student services, said.
Maryland, as of July 1, prohibited some agencies, including public schools, from using physical restraint as a behavioral health intervention for students, except under certain circumstances.
State legislation, which also banned seclusion of students and strengthened guidelines for public schools to report actions of restraint, was enacted in May.
Further, if a student is physically restrained 10 times or more in a school year, the public school must provide notice to the Maryland State Department of Education no more than four business days after the student’s 10th incident of restraint.
The law followed a settlement last year between the Department of Justice and Frederick County Public School District.
A DOJ investigation found that the Frederick school system “revealed more than 7,000 incidents of seclusion and restraint in just two and a half school years,” according to U.S. News & World Report.
“The settlement reflects a recent but growing priority of the federal government, which is responding to research showing that such controversial methods in classrooms are frequently employed but rarely reported — despite the fact that school districts are required to notify the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights of the incidents,” the media company stated.
According to a 2021 MSDE report on the number of students restrained or secluded, those with autism and emotional disabilities topped the list, and boys by far outnumbered girls.
For the 2021-2022 school year, ACPS reported that 12 students, all male, were physically restrained for a total of 25 times.
Of the students, “10 were two or more races, 15 were white, 19 receive special education services, 13 had a code of Autism, (and) 13 were in a self-contained special education environment,” the report stated.
Additionally last school year, four students were secluded a total of 38 times until ACPS ended the practice Jan. 1.
According to the ACPS presentation Tuesday, physical restraint remains legal when deemed necessary to protect against imminent serious physical harm and other interventions have failed or have been deemed inappropriate.
In those circumstances, the ACPS administration will review the student’s case, including the circumstance of each incident, assess the school’s pattern of behavioral interventions to evaluate whether less restrictive interventions could have been used, and share the recommendations with MSDE.
“We currently have teams in every school that are trained to provide restraint,” Metheny said.
In other ACPS news:
- The board held a moment of silence for ACPS Chief Information Technology Officer Nil Grove, who died last month.
- In an update report, Anthony Rumgay, assistant supervisor of school safety, said ACPS has 14 school security employees and six school resource officers. “There is a law enforcement presence in all our schools on a daily basis,” he said.
- Carley Clise, a senior at Mountain Ridge High School, was introduced as this year’s student member of the board.
