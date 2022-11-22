CUMBERLAND — Recognition of outstanding marching bands in competitions was highlighted at Tuesday evening’s Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
Jeff Avey, supervisor of fine arts, talked of numerous benefits of healthy, balanced programs in visual and performing arts.
“They cater so much to schools that do well academically,” he said. “The engagement, the forward thinking, the attention to detail, the longitudinal development and improvement, the depth of artistic education … they are qualities that add up to the kind of passionate young adult that we’re trying to create.”
Students that participate in fine arts electives throughout high school are driven and commit their weekends and evenings to make the bands successful, Avey said.
“No better example of good programs in the fine arts are that of our three marching band programs,” he said. “Each one began a rigorous competitive process.”
Three ACPS bands scored higher than the bands they hoped to beat in their biggest competition of the year, Avey said.
Mountain Ridge High School received “the Maryland Marching Band Association large open division state championship,” he said.
Fort Hill High School “recently won Tournament of Bands Class 3A Championship,” Avey said. “By virtue of their score they have been promoted to open class for next year.”
Allegany High School “won Tournament of Bands Class 1 Open Championship,” he said.
Allegany High School also “won best color guard at that event and it was their seventh color guard championship in the last nine years,” Avey said.
In other ACPS news:
Michael Llewellyn, board attorney, provided summaries for executive sessions held Oct. 11.
“The topics discussed were termination of employee, prosecution of criminal trespass and wiretapping, superintendent goals and evaluation, employee resignation and (information technology) position update,” he said.
Board member Robert Farrell presented a proclamation to recognize Nov. 13-19 as American Education Week, and Nov. 16 as Educational Support Professionals Day.
Michael McGowan, supervisor of elementary education and director of communications provided an update on the Elementary Outdoor School, which is a five-day residential program for fifth graders that includes activities such as hikes, canoeing, and camp songs.
Homer "HB" Martz, supervisor of transportation, discussed inclement weather procedures.
He notifies ACPS Superintendent Jeff Blank by 5 a.m. of important weather decisions and that information is made public within about 30 minutes.
“We take the weather very seriously,” Martz said.
