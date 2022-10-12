CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting received data that measures academic strengths and needs of students.
Trina Simpson, supervisor of assessments and accountability, said the Maryland State Department of Education tracks ninth-grade students expected to graduate in four years.
ACPS reported 88.9% of ninth-grade students were “on track for graduation,” Simpson said.
That figure is “low” and cause to “raise your eyebrows a little bit,” she said.
Students not on the path to graduate have been encouraged to participate in after-school programs to regain credits, Simpson said.
“Most of the students though that are not on track to graduate also fall in our habitually absent category, which makes it very difficult (and) frustrating for the schools,” she said.
Many students registered for the after-school programs, but less than half of them attended, Simpson said.
The pandemic is partly to blame for “that gap in knowledge,” she said.
“We do have three after-school sessions at all three high schools, as well as summer school in order for them to recover credits,” Simpson said.
“There’s no limit of credits that they can recover,” she said. “It’s not about attendance. It’s about an amount of knowledge. And so that was kind of a shift that we made in the schools.”
Students that failed a course with a final grade of at least 40% have an opportunity to recover credits, Simpson said.
They are given two hours per day for 20 days to show competency of at least 60% in targeted units for credit recovery, Simpson said.
“Once they get to that point they can continue to earn a higher grade if they want,” she said.
Blueprint
Also at the meeting, the board received a quarterly update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
The legislation, passed in 2021, includes an annual $3.8 billion funding increase over the next 10 years aimed to improve education in public schools.
Major goals of the legislation are to improve Maryland’s early childhood, primary and secondary education to the levels of high-performing systems around the world, and establish a career ladder system for educators as they gain expertise, ACPS Blueprint Coordinator Wendy Main said.
“The next (step) for our system is to form the Blueprint implementation plan team,” she said. “That is comprised of the superintendent, the Blueprint coordinator, district-level leaders, teachers and administrators, and their job is to provide oversight for the development and implementation of the Blueprint Plan.”
Other steps include engagement with community stakeholders to gather feedback, development of a draft plan and submit the final implementation plan to MSDE by March 15.
“It’s a work in progress,” Main said of the timeline for implementation of the plan.
“The implementation team will continue to provide regular updates and meet with the appropriate community stakeholders as appropriate,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.