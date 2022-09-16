CUMBERLAND, Md. — Incentive programs and contracts for students are part of revisions to the Allegany County Public Schools attendance policy.
The regulation, which became effective at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, includes attendance motivation suggestions.
Schools may create and use “positive rewards for pupils with exceptional attendance records,” and send quarterly commendation letters to students and parents for perfect or improved attendance, the policy states.
Schools may also hold orientation assemblies at the beginning of the academic year to review the attendance policy and “promote the idea that good attendance is a student responsibility and a life-skill worth cultivating,” the policy states.
Another policy change includes the use of “individualized student contracts” that aim to improve attendance, Mike Llewellyn, the board’s attorney, said.
The attendance policy also adds language to address behavioral health needs.
If a student accumulates more than 12 absences during the school year, the principal will require documentation such as a certificate from a physician or qualified behavioral professional, the policy states.
A recently passed Maryland bill “requires that we treat behavioral health needs of students, that excuse for attendance, the same as we would for any physical illness,” Llewellyn said.
Additionally, upon notice of a student’s absence due to behavioral health, school staff will “provide the student or their parent or guardian, as appropriate, information about community behavioral health resources,” Llewellyn said.
Mental health services
ACPS Director of Special Education and Student Services Debbie Metheny also provided the school board an update on mental health services.
“We had 10 mental health specialists at the end of last year and those are our certified social workers and licensed professional counselors,” she said.
“We did add an additional three for a total of 13,” Metheny said and added that one of them has specialty training regarding addictions. “None serve more than two schools.”
On a pilot basis, ACPS also added three school counselors.
“We were very excited to find the mental health employees that we did with what they bring to the table,” Superintendent Jeff Blank said. “They’ve made a huge impact in our system.”
Board member Deb Frank said mental health, as well as school safety, have been important issues for the BOE since she joined it in 2019.
“I know the challenges that you’ve had trying to fill positions in a small community,” she told Metheny. “So bravo to have 13 … that’s making a serious impact with our students.”
