CUMBERLAND — The six candidates for three seats on the Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education participated in a forum Wednesday evening hosted by WCBC radio.
The event was moderated by Stu Czapski, Cumberland Economic Development Corp. specialist, and included questions from reporters Bryan Gowans of WCBC, and Greg Larry of the Cumberland Times-News.
The candidates are incumbents David Bohn and Bob Farrell; Janet Heavner, Lori Lepley, Meggin Miller, and Linda Widmyer.
Question topics included the shrinking student population and capacity at ACPS high schools, and course offerings at the Center for Career & Technical Education.
The candidates were also asked if they’re satisfied with school security.
Farrell: A school resource or security officer is in almost every school. “Very shortly, I hope to have all 23 schools … fully covered at all times.” Security has also been increased in the vestibules at Washington and Braddock middle schools, and Fort Hill High School. “I’m very happy.”
Heavner: Officers in schools combined with an increased presence of social workers and psychologists will “increase the safety of the kids because I think that’s the bottom line that we all need to be sure that children are safe at school.”
Lepley: “I like to see that there are resource officers in each school.” It’s also positive that a former law enforcement professional is overseeing school safety. It would be good to add a uniform protocol for each school regarding visitors upon entrance to a building.
Miller: Yes, satisfied with school resource officers in ACPS. “We could discuss in the future … if SROs have the power to arrest inside of Maryland public schools.”
Widmyer: Happy with the current situation regarding staffing SROs and police officers. “I know for a fact that especially at the alternative school, the kids there are very disrespectful to the police officers and the police officers have no recourse on this.”
Bohn: SROs “do have arrest powers anywhere in their jurisdiction, including on our school grounds.” Going forward, there’s still a lot to do. Protections need to be in place. “I want more security and I think our security (forces) we have … are all doing great.”
The candidates were also asked how they as board members would address student bullying, including via social media.
Miller: “Growing up I was bullied, so I have experienced this firsthand.” It’s important for students and families to know they have an advocate, and to talk to guidance counselors and administrators to find “out where the trouble lies in their school.”
Widmyer: Make parents accountable. “I know that social bullying on the internet is what leads to bullying in the schools and it becomes like a mob mentality when they gang up on kids.”
Bohn: Parents should inform their child’s school administrator and teacher. “If that doesn’t get you where you need to be … one thing a board member can do if you contact us, we can get a direct, immediate almost sometimes, connection to the superintendent.”
Farrell: The BOE in about the past two years added guidance counselors, social workers, psychologists and security officers to the school system. “You can’t solve everything immediately … but how do you fix it all?”
Heavner: “Having an increased presence of counselors and psychologists in the schools definitely has to be a help and although parenting and family life can feed into it I think it’s the bullying that happens at school that we would be responsible for.”
Lepley: “Some parents have said their children are afraid … and they don’t use the bathroom during the school day.” There’s a process and form that can be completed to report bullying. “But that’s currently not online … so that makes it difficult.”
In closing, candidate comments included:
Farrell: “I want to help the kids get back to where they were before (COVID-19).”
Heavner: “I’m running for the board” out of care for the health and safety of students.
Lepley: “I really want to make parents feel like they’re involved and give them a voice.”
Miller: “I am an ACPS success story and I want you and your family to also be an ACPS success story.”
Widmyer: “I would like to see our kids ready for the workforce. I want them to be prepared to compete.”
Bohn: “I’ll try to do the exact same job I’ve done for the last four years … (to) give us the best product for the money we spend.”
