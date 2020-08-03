CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education will hold a public meeting Tuesday at 1 p.m. with the main agenda item being the school system’s reopening plan.
In accordance with COVID-19 mandates, the meeting will be held virtually and can be watched at http://bit.ly/ACPSMedia. The meeting agenda may be accessed at https://bit.ly/ACBOEBoardDocs. The agenda will be updated by 1 p.m. Monday.
Public comment may be submitted by emailing comments@acpsmd.org. Emails must be received no later than 5 p.m. Monday. All emails will be shared with board members prior to the meeting. During the public comment portion of the meeting, emails will be acknowledged by the board president or her designee.
