CUMBERLAND — To better represent the diversity of its student population, Allegany County Public Schools will recruit teachers of color.
The plan was discussed at an ACPS meeting Wednesday to provide information regarding the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and how it is being developed locally.
The meeting was held at Allegany High School.
Two similar events were scheduled earlier this month at Mountain Ridge and Fort Hill high schools.
The Blueprint was passed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021 “to transform public education in the state into a world-class education system,” according to the Maryland State Department of Education.
“The Blueprint will increase education funding by $3.8 billion each year over the next 10 years, enrich student experiences and accelerate student outcomes, as well as improve the quality of education for all children in Maryland, especially those who have been historically underserved,” MSDE stated on a website for the legislation.
Additionally, the state plans to expand Judith P. Hoyer Center early learning hubs, also known as “Judy Centers,” that include early learning professionals and help prepare children for school readiness.
ACPS’s Judy Centers are housed at South Penn Elementary School and the Westmar Early Learning Center.
Wednesday’s meeting featured several ACPS staff members who discussed various aspects of the Blueprint, including how to elevate teachers and school leaders, and provide governance and accountability.
“Our teaching staff should meet the diversity of our student population,” ACPS Director of Human Resources Steve Wilson said. “One of the things that’s going to be very difficult for us here in Allegany County is that the diversity of our population itself is not very wide.
“For example, 85.6% of our students are white, and 97.9% of our teachers are white,” Wilson said. “That presents a problem for us and it’s something we have to work on in order to increase the diversity of ... folks of color so that we can try to match our student population.”
Additionally, the ACPS student population is roughly half male, half female, he said.
“But our teaching staff is about 75% female and 25% male,” Wilson said. “So we have a lot of work to do.”
The school system will work with Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland to “create some sort of a pipeline that will help ... get the teachers that we need based upon the vacancies that we have,” he said.
ACPS secured a state grant that runs through 2026 and reimburses costs for current teaching and instructional staff to gain various certifications, Wilson said.
A statewide education career ladder and professional development system “is going to be probably the most problematic piece and it’s one of the biggest pieces of Blueprint,” he said.
Currently, teacher pay raises are based on longevity, Wilson said.
“Career ladder is very different,” he said of the new need for increased teacher certifications. “It is something that is going to be designed that in order to get pay raises and pay bumps and work your way up the ladder, you have to do something.”
By July 2026, teachers must have a starting salary of $60,000, Wilson said.
“Through the negotiations process we’ve been kind of working towards that,” he said. “Right now our current starting teacher salary is $52,674.”
ACPS Director of Special Education Debbie Metheny talked of resources to ensure all students are successful.
Support for mental health will include focus on trauma, behavior and social and emotional aspects, she said.
“We have hired a mental health coordinator,” Metheny said.
“Through Blueprint, we also have a (mental health screening) for all students,” she said.
“We’re providing additional professional development opportunities as well with these funds and through our implementation plan,” Metheny said.
Blueprint is a “living document,” ACPS Superintendent Jeff Blank said.
“Changes will occur as we move forward,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.