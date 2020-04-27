ACPS to hold virtual meeting Tuesday

CUMBERLAND — After the novel coronavirus prevented the Allegany County Public Schools education board from holding a public meeting for eight weeks, a virtual gathering is set for Tuesday.
The meeting, which begins at 2 p.m. and follows an executive session, can be accessed via livestream at http://bit.ly/ACPSMediaPage.
At the meeting, the board is expected to approve a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act contract with Daly Computers.
As part of the coronavirus rescue package, the district anticipates it will receive roughly $2.7 million in direct aid.
“The district has prioritized the purchase of several items with these funds including Google Chromebooks, additional wireless access points for each school location, mobile hotspots for students and staff as well as additional communications equipment for teleconferencing needs,” states a memo from ACPS Chief Financial Officer Larry McKenzie to the board.
The board is also expected to approve a $224,638 bid submitted by Walter N. Yoder & Sons of Cresaptown for replacement of the original 1975, oil fueled, steel boiler at George's Creek Elementary School.
The new unit will feature a natural gas fueled cast iron boiler.
The project became possible when Columbia Gas extended a line to the school last summer, which will also allow for the eventual removal of an underground oil storage tank at the school.
In other ACPS news:
• The board is expected to approve reclaiming April 9 and April 28 as student days for instruction through the Continuity of Learning Plan.
• The board could approve a second reading of a student discipline policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.