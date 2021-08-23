KEYSER, W.Va. — As COVID-19 cases in Mineral County and the surrounding area continue to multiply rapidly, county health Administrator A.Jay Root urged residents Monday to treat the continuing threat of the virus seriously.
As of Aug. 11, Root, the county had 23 active cases. But by Monday, that number was 137, Root said, “and we’ve got quite a few more that haven’t made it to the dashboard.”
This time last year there were 13 active cases in the county. The rapid spread seen in recent weeks harkens back to the late fall and early winter, Root said. Between Oct. 31 and Dec. 1, 2020, Mineral County’s cumulative case count increased from 244 to 1,236 and active cases swelled from 30 to 531.
The most recent wave of cases, Root said, is “definitely directly related to the delta variant” of COVID-19. That strain of the virus is believed to be more easily transmissible than others, and may cause more serious illness and death in children and adults who aren’t vaccinated. Breakthrough cases and hospitalizations in vaccinated individuals have also been attributed to the variant.
“The trend over the last couple weeks is kind of like what it did before, where it closed in from both sides,” Root said. Between Sunday and Friday last week, neighboring Allegany County, Maryland, added nearly 100 cases and surrounding West Virginia counties Hardy, Hampshire and Grant have all experienced rising positivity rates recently.
“We can see the trend happening again, and it’s eerily similar, but it’s a lot faster than last November,” Root said.
While third doses of the vaccine will be available on Sept. 20, Root said, they will initially only be available to severely immunocompromised patients, who represent a relatively small segment of the population.
Heath officials have also observed more pediatric cases than at other points in the pandemic, Root said. The recommendations made to the members of the county Board of Education during a meeting last week will hopefully help keep classroom outbreaks in check with students back in school, Root said.
“I’m glad that we had made the recommendations that we did,” Root said. “I think it is going to help, especially with the updated quarantine guidance. With everybody being masked it does help. ... As long as everybody’s masked up, you only put out the individual that is showing symptoms. That cuts down tremendously on the number of children that are being put out every week. You’ve got the health factor of it, but you also have the factor of keeping individuals in school.”
Still, Root said, caution remains imperative, even if folks are fatigued from all the events of the last 18 months.
“With this going quicker, it’s going to be challenging,” Root said. “It seems like it’s hitting the younger population and spreading a lot more quickly. From what I understand it’s two to three more times potent as far as transmission rate, so anything that we can continue to do to help ride these waves out is important.”
His own family, Root said, has resumed wearing masks in crowded public settings, and he recommends others do the same, as well as observing other guidelines like social distancing and frequent hand-washing and sanitization.
Asked whether the most recent wave of the virus is generally being treated with the right amount of caution by most, Root said he didn’t think so.
“I think everybody’s tired,” Root said. “We’re going on 18 months of this, and we’ve been hearing about it for a little longer than that. Over the summer, we had that lull where things got kind of quiet and it was calm. It almost felt like we were back to normal. I think that puts everybody in a relaxed place, and when it starts hitting again, it makes it very challenging.”
“Everybody’s just tired,” Root said. “We understand that. But, now more than ever, we’re asking everyone as a community to help out and do those things, and hopefully we’ll get through this together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.