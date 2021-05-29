CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Fire Marshal W. Shannon Adams has been named the interim chief of the Cumberland Fire Department in the absence of Chief Donnie Dunn, who is retiring July 1, according to Cumberland City Administrator Jeff Rhodes.
Rhodes announced the appointment in an email to city employees May 21 — presumably one of the final actions he will take prior to his impending retirement next week.
The appointment was made at the recommendation of Dunn, who served as chief of the department since 2010 after he had served as interim chief for nine months before being named to the vacancy created with the retirement that year of Chief William Herbaugh.
With the rank of city fire marshal — the second highest command position in CFD — Adams also presently serves as the chief of the Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department.
“I am appreciative of the mayor and council, city staff, Chief Dunn and Mr. Rhodes at being named interim fire chief,” Adams said.
“I am happy to serve in this capacity and look forward to continue working with our crews into the transition leading up to the appointment of a permanent chief,” he said, adding that he will pursue that appointment.
“I will be applying for the position of fire chief when that application process opens up,” Adams said.
Adams began his firefighting career with the Bowling Green department in September 1989. His career as a Cumberland firefighter began Feb. 1, 1995.
Dunn said Adams “has been a big help to me and he knows all the workings of the department.”
“The department will be in good hands under his leadership,” Dunn said.
Rhodes said Adams in the interim chief role “will provide needed continuity of operations” for the Cumberland Fire Department during the interim of Dunn’s retirement and the appointment of Cumberland’s next fire chief.
“He is the individual that has the full range of operational experience in the department from fire, EMS, administration and fire marshal duties,” Rhodes said.
“I advised the mayor and council that I would make a temporary interim appointment that allows the next administrator to lead the process of filling the job permanently,” he said.
Rhodes is retiring June 1 after having served as the Cumberland city administrator since 2012 when former city adminstrator Jeff Repp was named city manager in Boiling Springs Lake, North Carolina. Rhodes was employed by the city for 23 years that included serving as director of community development.
The mayor and council appointed Ken Tressler, the current director of administrative services, to serve as the interim city administrator while a national search takes place leading to the appointment of Rhodes’ successor.
