CUMBERLAND, Md. — W. Shannon Adams was sworn in Tuesday evening at City Hall as fire chief for the city of Cumberland.
Adams has been serving as interim fire chief since former Chief Donald Dunn retired July 1, ending a 44-year career with the department.
Adams was appointed by a unanimous vote of Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council as his family and numerous members of the CFD looked on. Morriss read the oath to Adams and Chaplain Jim Kasecamp presented him with a framed printing of the “Fireman’s Prayer.”
“We are thrilled to have Shannon as our fire chief,” said Morriss. “I think we all believed we’ve made an excellent choice. Mr. Adams has had a great career with the fire department and he’s done a tremendous amount for our community and we are looking forward to his leadership.”
Adams, 48, started his career in fire and rescue at age 17 when he began working with the Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department.
“I’ve been privileged,” Adams told the Times-News. “It was my goal to be a firefighter all my life. I’ve had a good career at the fire department and to finish out my career as fire chief is an honor.”
Adams graduated from Allegany High School and Allegany College of Maryland. He also completed numerous courses at the Maryland Fire and Rescue School through the University of Maryland.
“The biggest thing I like doing is being able to help people and make a difference in their lives,” said Adams, who started with the CFD in 1995. “I look back on my years with the fire service and you think about those certain calls where you actually made a difference in someone’s lives and you saw the results from it.”
In other news from the City Council meeting, Morriss announced that the Carver Community Center Board will begin meeting next week. The board is expected to begin the process of rehabilitating the dilapidated facility.
“The first priority will be to get a good look at it,” said Morriss. “We will do a walk-around to get some information on electrical, plumbing, and the HVAC and so on. We want to give the board an idea of what is needed. It will be good to get that off the ground.”
Located at 340 Frederick St., the facility was constructed in 1921, where it operated as the George Washington Carver High School. The school provided education for African-American students until it closed in 1959 as a result of school integration.
The facility reopened in 1961 as the original Allegany Community College until the school moved to Willowbrook Road.
In the following years, the facility fell into disrepair until a $1.5 million renovation was performed in 2003. The facility subsequently reopened at the Carver Community Center in 2004 and was organized as a tax-exempt nonprofit.
However, once again, the facility fell into neglect and disrepair, suffering vandalism which led to its closure in 2011.
The City Council voted in the spring of 2020 to once again renovate the facility. The Maryland Historical Trust, through the African American Heritage Preservation Program, has committed $100,000, and the city of Cumberland will contribute another $100,000 to get the latest renovation started.
