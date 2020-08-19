CUMBERLAND — Two additional properties have been obtained at the proposed Cumberland Gateway site with negotiations underway to obtain more.
An update on the proposed Cumberland Gateway plaza was provided Tuesday by Matt Miller, interim executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corporation at the group’s monthly meeting.
“They are having success with the project,” said Miller. “Things seem to be moving forward.”
Cumberland Gateway is a planned commercial plaza off Interstate 68 Exit 43D between Maryland Avenue and Park Street. Once complete, the plaza is expected to include a hotel, sit-down restaurant, fast service restaurant, convenience store and shops.
The project got underway in the spring of 2015 when 67 properties were at the site. More than 50 have been removed to date. The developer for the plaza is Klein Scott Visco Commercial Real Estate of Frederick.
Miller said that two properties recently obtained by the developer are expected to be razed in the coming days. Of the two properties obtained, one is 410 Park Street, the last remaining house on Park Street.
With the upcoming demolition work, officials estimate about a dozen homeowners are remaining.
“A gentleman on Maryland Avenue ... they are still under negotiations with him and he owns seven properties himself. I don’t believe he lives in any of them. They are investment properties,” said Miller.
“In terms of residents, the developer is also in negotiations with another resident and possibly two more residents. I think there are eight (owner-occupied homes) remaining.”
With homes still occupied at the location, the developer is expected to begin construction in a phased fill-in manner. The process involves building around remaining homeowners who have not shown interest in selling so far.
Paul Kelly, who is stepping down as CEDC executive director, was present for his final meeting. Kelly, an attorney, will return to private practice as of Aug. 31.
Kelly said, according to agreements with the developer, construction on portions of the plaza should begin by the end of the year.
“There is no reason construction can not happen this year,” said Kelly. “I don’t think there are impediments there to prevent them from starting in the next 30 to 60 days.”
Kelly said the first phase could include a structure in the center around Cecilia Street or on Park Street.
“They have switched the focus to some extent to the frontage on Park Street since that white house (410 Park Street) was acquired,” said Kelly. “The entire front row (at Park Street) is up for development. In all likelihood, it will be either that front section on Park Street or at the middle section on Cecilia.”
