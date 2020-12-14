KEYSER, W.Va. — Five more Mineral County residents have died from COVID-19, the county health department reported Monday, raising the county toll to 52.
Three of the dead resided at Piney Valley nursing home in Keyser, where 28 people have died since an outbreak that has infected 97 residents and 71 staff members began. Fifty residents and 59 staffers have recovered from the disease, per a news release.
A 78-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman who were previously hospitalized also died of the coronavirus, the department reported.
Since Nov. 19, 46 people have died in Mineral County, which has a population of slightly fewer than 27,000.
Cases continued rising in the county over the weekend, with the health department reporting 1,727 Monday evening. There were 439 active cases and 38 deemed probable.
Another 1,267 county residents had rcovered from the disease.
The county’s percent positivity dipped slightly below 10% for the first time in weeks on Monday morning, per state data, and stood at 9.72%. The county’s infection rate was 102.62 per 100,000.
Mineral County Schools Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft announced in posts on social media Monday that he’s among the residents recently diagnosed with COVID-19, and reported mild symptoms thus far.
“I’ve always said I won’t be shy if (I) test positive for Covid-19, and that day is today,” he wrote. “Fortunately, I was quarantined already due to contact with a positive 4 days before I had symptoms/went for testing. This means I’ve only impacted my household. My quarantine was a blessing with regard to limiting the spread.
“I’ve had symptoms, which have been mostly mild,” he continued. “Aches, low grade fever, chills, headache, drainages, loss of taste/small, etc. It impacts everyone differently, but mine has been like a head cold meets aches/fever/chills. I’m very fortunate to have great folks working on site, I’ll continue to work remotely with great confidence in our people—they won’t miss a beat.”
