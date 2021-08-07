CUMBERLAND — Administrative staffing updates announced by Allegany County Public Schools include Moriah Cohen as the new assistant principal at Braddock Middle School; Alyssa Werner and John Wade as new assistant principals at Washington Middle School and Amy Llewellyn as the mental health coordinator for the school system.
Cohen earned her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and Master of Education degree in school counseling from Frostburg State University. She also earned certification in administration and supervision. She began her career in ACPS in 2010 and was most recently one of the school counselors at Fort Hill High School. "I am extremely grateful and very excited to be a new addition to the Braddock team and I look forward to getting started and working together for a great school year,” said Cohen.
Llewellyn began her career in ACPS in 2004 and has served as both a science teacher and a school counselor at Allegany High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in science and her Master of Education degree in school counseling from FSU. She also earned certification in administration and supervision.
“A comprehensive school mental health system provides many supports and services to our students that promote a positive and safe school climate. Social and emotional learning, mental health and well-being, all improve the opportunity for academic success,” said Llewellyn. “I am excited to work with such a strong foundation of school professionals, administrators, educators, counselors and mental health specialists. By partnering with students, families and community resources we can provide the best supports, allowing the necessary foundation for our students to grow, learn, thrive and excel.”
Werner began her tenure in ACPS in 2007 as a science teacher, most recently at Mount Savage School. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Earth science from California University of Pennsylvania and her Master of Arts in teaching degree from FSU. She also holds a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from FSU. “I am incredibly honored and excited to be joining the Washington Middle School team. I look forward to working with all the staff but most importantly getting to know the students,” said Werner.
Wade earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and Master of Education degree in administration and supervision from FSU. He joined the ACPS team in 2000 and has served as a tech ed, Earth space and chemistry teacher. He most recently taught at Mountain Ridge High School.
Other administrative staffing changes for the upcoming school year include Assistant Principals Scott Bauer at Fort Hill High School, Tonya Detrick-Grove at Mountain Ridge High School and Jill Hartsfield at South Penn Elementary School. They were most recently assistant principals at other school locations.
