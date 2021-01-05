CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland’s Adult Basic Education program will host a virtual information and orientation session Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. via Zoom. To register, call 301-784-5448 or email Melanie Valentine at mvalentine6162@allegany.edu.
The Adult Education Program provides services to Maryland residents who need a high school diploma or who may need to work on their basic skills for employment or continuing their education. ABE classes are offered free of charge and support services are available.
