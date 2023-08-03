OAKLAND — A new bridge on Swallow Falls Road should follow the same alignment as the existing structure. That was one of the recommendations the Youghiogheny River Advisory Board made Tuesday.
Seven of the board’s eight members met, at the request of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, to provide input on a proposal initiated by Garrett County and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to replace a Swallow Falls State Park bridge over the Yough.
Because the project involves impacts to the river’s scenic and wild corridor, DNR must approve an exception to protective regulations for construction to proceed.
At the meeting, the board discussed several details including potential width of the new bridge.
“I would like to see the environmental impact of a 28-foot versus a 24-foot (bridge),” said board member Molly Rikhye, who owns land adjacent to the river. “If it means conditional clearing of a significant amount of old growth, that would factor into my decision.”
She disagreed with the rest of the board members, who voted to recommended the new bridge not exceed 28 feet.
“If we say a maximum of 28 that’s what it’s gonna be,” Rikhye said. “You’re not gonna get back down to 24.”
She asked Kyle Smith — vice president and director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Garrett County’s engineering consultant for the project — how much of an impact the two bridge sizes could have on the river.
“We don’t have definitive numbers on that yet,” Smith said.
He estimated bridge construction could last three months, and showed the board photos of two materials options.
“Concrete barriers are more durable and offer more maintenance advantages than steel railings,” Smith said.
“It really boils down to concrete, steel, some combination,” he said. “From that point we can try and find something that fits the desires of the community.”
Members discussed various concerns for the bridge project.
At-large board member Jeff McCauley asked that construction be complete before the fall crop harvest time.
Board member Seth Metheny, who represents the Garrett County Soil Conservation District, suggested the bridge include two 10-feet lanes for traffic between a 2-foot shoulder and 6-foot bicycle lane.
“I think in the future it would be nice to have ... a clear crosswalk,” said Siera Wigfield, who represents Garrett County on the board.
“I think most everybody that I’ve heard is in favor of the bridge,” board chairman Don Sebold said. “My consensus that I get is that the bridge needs to be as small as possible and still serve the purpose.”
The location of the bridge is in “the most restrictive” of three zones that cover the Yough’s scenic and wild corridor, he said.
“I think it’s very important that we do everything we can to minimize the impact,” Sebold said of following protections for the Yough.
“DNR’s gonna have to make some concessions, but they also get the final say,” he said.
DNR is expected this month to rule on the request for the exceptions.
The board agreed the bridge should be closed during the constructions project without a temporary structure in place.
The members unanimously voted for construction of a concrete bridge to begin in May.
The board also agreed to meet at least once per year.
Sarah Milbourne, DNR’s acting western region manager, represented the department at the meeting.
“I’ve spent a lot of time on the Yough,” she said. “I want to stay very involved in these conversations.”
Several members of the public offered comments at the meeting.
John Bambacus, former state senator and mayor of Frostburg, is a member of the Garrett County Forestry Board who lives about a mile above the Wild Yough corridor.
“A lot of the law that you all are looking at, I wrote along with then Delegate George Edwards,” he told the board. “It’s hard to believe we’re coming back 40 years (later) and dealing with it again.”
Bambacus talked of the board’s review of the management plan for the Yough.
“I would also encourage you to look at the law itself,” he said. “You’ll see that there are a lot of limits of doing anything to the wild corridor.”
Mike Dreisbach, local business owner and president of Garrett Trails, talked of economic and recreational opportunities including fishing and bicycling in the area.
“We are really relying on tourism,” he said. “As you guys are getting ready to make some decision on this bridge, we absolutely think we need to take into consideration the biking world out there.”
The bridge should be replaced as soon as possible, Dreisbach said.
“I would absolutely recommend that you do a smaller bridge, something that’s maybe not as fancy,” he said. “I’m looking more for public safety.”
Steve Storck owns property in the Wild Yough scenic corridor and also wants the new bridge to cover the smallest area possible.
“The county is proposing to take state land,” he said of a plan for roughly 200 trees and more than two acres to be used for the bridge project. “Taking state land and cutting ancient trees to build a bridge doesn’t make sense to me.”
