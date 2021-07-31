CUMBERLAND — A group of citizens hoping to bring a skate park to Cumberland believe the facility could increase tourism and help young people stay focused and out of trouble.
The idea has circulated for several years with past proposals failing to come to fruition. However, advocates behind the latest effort are leading a grassroots campaign to turn the dream into reality.
Cheyenne Jenkins is the leader of a 10-member group that is working with city and county officials to find a location for the skate park and identify funding sources.
“This is a community-based project and we believe this project will go well with what Cumberland is becoming,” Jenkins said. “It is becoming more of an adventure sports location and a tourist area. I don’t think people realize sometimes that there is tourism in skateboarding.”
Jenkins also believes a skate park can offer young people choices other than drugs and crime.
“I ran into trouble growing up,” she said. “If I had things to do, maybe I would not have went down the path I did.”
The skate park advocates recently presented city officials a petition with the signatures of more than 2,150 people who support of the idea.
“I see more and more people going down a path of drugs or crime. People don’t know how to cope with their family life or just the everyday troubles,” said Jenkins, who is four years sober. “I have friends who recently got into recovery and they’ve picked up a skateboard again and it has really helped them with their recovery by providing them with an outlet.”
According to Jenkins, skate parks are designed in accordance with the size of the community.
“We want an 8,000 to 10,000 square foot park here based on our population,” she said. “The standard is 10,000 square feet per 10,000 residents. Given the last census, Cumberland is like 19,056.”
The advocates have been consulting with Spohn Ranch, a skate park design firm based in California. Jenkins said concrete work costs about $45 per square foot. According to the group, a park in Cumberland would cost about $400,000.
“We will also be looking at restrooms and parking space,” Jenkins said. “The park will be for all wheels — so skateboards, scooters, BMX bikes, roller skates and rollerblades. We also want it to be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible with adaptive sports being so up and coming. We don’t want to leave out any part of the community.”
Doug Widdows of Cumberland has been a professional BMX bike rider for several years and is a supporter of the project.
Widdows, 27, placed first in the 26-35 age group expert category in the 2021 USA BMX Stars and Stripes Nationals in Pittsburgh over the Fourth of July weekend.
“I’m excited about the idea of a skate park,” said Widdows. “It would benefit the community a lot. It opens up a lot of different avenues. We could have skate sessions for kids along with biking. We could have events.
“I think it would bring money into the area. Me and my buddies will pick a skate park to go to and we’ll drive two hours to go. We spend monies in those places and we could have that in Cumberland,” he said.
The skate park supporters would prefer the park be located in the downtown. Jenkins and Widdows said the downtown businesses would benefit, however, finding space is proving to be a challenge.
City Councilman Seth Bernard is currently working with the advocates. City officials have suggested putting the facility in Constitution Park at a lot south of the playground across from the amphitheater. Bernard said city staff is looking into the possibility of obtaining the lot.
