Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of articles exploring homelessness and poverty in Allegany County.
CUMBERLAND — While communication and coordination between the agencies that support those experiencing homelessness can help get folks in permanent accommodations in just a matter of months, there’s still a limited supply of safe, affordable housing in Allegany County, local officials say.
In a recent interview, Nicole Brant, coordinator of the Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission Office of Housing Opportunities, said at Laura's Anchor, the agency's transitional housing facility, the goal is to get clients in permanent housing in around 90 days. That shelter serves single women and families experiencing homelessness.
The Rev. David Ziler, who runs the Union Rescue Mission in Cumberland, said the shelter similarly aims to place clients within 60 to 90 days, but that can vary.
“It's not just placing them in housing with the rescue mission and also with Laura's Anchor,” Brant said. “It's helping them to be successful once they are in housing. That 60 to 90 days isn't just finding them a house and putting them in. It's helping them as a whole, with a complete aspect to meet their needs as a whole so that they're successful and stay housed."
Brant said that includes helping folks find income, obtain necessary documents and providing other forms of needed assistance.
While they might have a roof over their heads, much of Allegany County's population still lives below federal poverty guidelines. The 2019 Census American Community Survey data indicated that 23% of residents in Cumberland and Frostburg were experiencing poverty, compared to the state average of 9%. Countywide, the poverty rate was 15.6%.
In Allegany County, housing choice vouchers — formerly known as Section 8 vouchers — are administered by HRDC. Between Cumberland and the rest of the county, HRDC Office of Housing Opportunities Director Susan Malone said by email that 555 households are able to participate in the program.
Over the last three years, Malone said, slightly fewer than 250 households have left the program for different reasons ranging from the tenant’s death to moving away or no longer meeting qualifications.
The amount of individuals seeking vouchers has remained consistent over the last few years, Malone said. In Cumberland, Malone wrote, the waitlist for housing can be two years or more. For the rest of the county, the waitlist is a year.
“For the Section 8 program, barriers include a lack of available, affordable, safe rental units and an applicant’s background,” Malone said of the biggest roadblocks for those seeking housing. “Continued advocacy and ensuring that the need for additional safe, affordable housing continues to be a legislative priority” could help ease those obstacles, Malone wrote.
Shifting from public housing in Cumberland
In Cumberland, one public housing complex has undergone massive renovations recently, and there are plans in place for another.
The former Fort Cumberland Homes recently underwent $19.4 million in upgrades, with a ribbon cutting for the newly-renamed River Bend Court held in December. John F. Kennedy Homes on Mechanic Street will likely be the next project, according to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, which could come late this year.
Cumberland Housing Group President and CEO Steve Kesner said the work is part of the process of the organization moving away from the public housing model as part of its participation in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Rental Assistance Demonstration program. That program converts public housing to a Section 8 platform, per HUD's website.
The Cumberland authority manages a combined 457 housing units, said Kesner, and serves about 775 people annually, nearly 4% of Cumberland's population. The waiting list is about six months, he said, but that can increase to two or three years for a four-bedroom unit due to limited supply.
While the authority's housing stock is in relatively good condition compared to other parts of the country, Kesner said, a lack of funding made it difficult to maintain and modernize the properties. Conversion to the Rental Assistance Demonstration model helps.
"With the previous public housing developments, the housing is owned by the government because they gave us the money," Kesner said. "There is no way we can take a loan out. There's no way we can get extra funding. We can only get the funding that the government gives us, and the government is giving us less than 50%. So, consequently, public housing starts taking a nosedive, and across the country, it's a very serious concern.
"Luckily, we have kept ours in acceptable conditions," Kesner said. "Ours are clean, they're safe, they've got modern heating, you know, things like that, but there are a lot of things infrastructure-wise that really need to be addressed: new electric, new plumbing and they need refinished. They're to the point where most of them are in a 1970 motif. That needs to be upgraded. You walk in and you readily see it. You get the appearance and the thought of 'Oh my, this is horrible,' but it's clean. It's just the motif is no longer used."
'Don't put these people down'
Kesner and Frostburg Housing Authority Executive Director Ashley Lane said they hope to see public housing become less generally stigmatized.
Many of the ideas that get perpetuated about residents of public housing are unfair toward the people living there, said Kesner. He took exception toward sentiments that characterize residents as “freeloaders.”
“I've had a whole lot of people approach me, 'Oh, you run Jane Fraser (Village). How could you do that? How could you even want that job? They're nothing but a bunch of freeloaders,’” Kesner said. “... As I told the mayor and council at our grand opening and everybody else, you can go up on Washington Street and find some freeloaders as well. It doesn't matter what part of Cumberland that you're looking at.
“That is society. That is not labeling a certain group. I've got people that make less than $10,000 a year, and they have a very nice apartment and keep it clean,” Kesner said. “They have very little furniture, but you know what? The rent's paid on time. They have a part time job, they're trying to make a go of it. I keep telling people 'Don't put these people down. You might be in the same place. You might have been in the same place.'"
The Frostburg Housing Authority oversees the 100-unit Meshach Frost Village. Like any neighborhood, Lane said, "you have different personalities, and each household has different values." They have a low turnover rate, Lane noted, and residents generally take a lot of pride in their surroundings.
"I can tell you we have amazing residents here," Lane said. " ... I have some people who have been here for 20 years. I have one lady who raised her children here. Her children are grown. She's downsized to a smaller unit, and it's her little house. She takes pride in it. She loves for you to come in and see it, she fixes up her flower bed and wants you to notice it. And she really shares that with the rest of the residents who take pride in it. If they take care of each little space and we take care of the community grounds, it keeps a wonderful little community here. It's clean, it's prideful."
