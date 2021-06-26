CUMBERLAND — Though many have branched out from their Allegany County roots, nearly every year at the end of June for more than 70 years, members of the Twigg family have gathered for a reunion in the county some still call home after centuries.
The family’s history in Allegany County dates to 1768. “That gives you plenty of time to have lots of reunions,” said Bettyanne Twigg, who lives at Glenrose, the sprawling family farm in the Twiggtown area near Flintstone that is more than 250 years old.
A native of New Orleans, Bettyanne Twigg said she married into the family when she wed Dr. Homer Twigg in 1955. That was also her first year attending the annual reunion that had started eight years earlier in 1947.
“I’ve been coming to it ever since then,” she said. So, too, have her six sons, the youngest of whom is Allegany County Circuit Court Judge Michael Twigg. Her son Richard, who resides near Annapolis in Crofton, compiles and edits the annual family newsletter, the Twiggtown Chronicle, ahead of the reunion.
Last year, as with many other events, it wasn’t clear whether the family would be able to host the reunion in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. They adapted to the times, Richard Twigg said, and the 2020 reunion ended up being hosted virtually.
“It was actually the only option we had,” Richard Twigg said. His job afforded him the opportunity to create a Zoom meeting room large enough to accommodate everyone.
“We look forward to it every year,” he said. “I know some people are more into it than others, but they sure didn’t want to let it slide and not have anything.”
They’ve adapted in the past as well, Richard Twigg said. They most often host the reunion on the grounds of the Union Grove one-room schoolhouse on Mason Road, but it’s also been held at Rocky Gap State Park.
The first reunion was in Twiggtown.
Richard Twigg said he’s hopeful they’ll have a large turnout when they meet Sunday. This year’s edition of the Twiggtown Chronicle went out to about 570 relatives, he said.
“I would hope it’s a rather large turnout, and that people are ready to shed the mask and get together and see everyone again,” he said.
Krista Cessna resides in Hershey, Pennsylvania, but hails from Allegany County. Since high school, she’s shared her parents’ interest in genealogy, and joined the Twigg family genealogy committee in 1993. Many of her family members who were on the committee then have since passed away, she said, leading to her desire to preserve their work.
Part of that work involved compiling an extensive family history first published 30 years ago. At their reunions nowadays, she said, relatives are encouraged to submit their recent happenings to keep records up to date. Last year’s virtual reunion also offered them “the chance to do something we really couldn’t usually do in that venue,” Cessna said.
“In outdoor venues, it’s difficult for everyone to hear, especially older members,” Cessna said. “Last year, we were able to have a couple presentations, and it allowed people who can’t normally come to the reunion to come. People who can’t normally participate got the chance to participate. I think that’s the good thing about the way we did the reunion last year.”
This year’s reunion will largely be in-person, but will also be streamed live on Facebook for those who can’t attend but still wish to take part.
Despite its virtual component, the reunion will be much the same for those who attend in person: a family, food and fun-filled day outdoors, complete with games for the kids and concluded, as it always has been, with a slice of watermelon at the end of the day.
“The main thing that happens at the reunion is the food,” Bettyanne Twigg said, noting they’d compiled a cookbook of family favorite recipes one year. “Everyone tries to outdo the other one. We’ve had, in the past, pie contests, jelly contests, cake, all kinds of different things. We do all the things that families do.”
“What really drives me to go is to see mostly my first cousins, my closer family,” Cessna said. “Living away now, that’s really my only chance in the whole year to see my closer family.”
“There’s a nice creek there where we do it,” Richard Twigg said, noting how his three daughters enjoy the day as much as he and all his brothers do. “I remember when my kids were young they’d play in there. There’s crawdads, and there’s a lot of black raspberry plants. They’d always pick tons of them. So that’s why they like coming back, they just like the memories that they had from doing it. ... I look forward to the different types of food, trying a little bit of everything, and talking with people I don’t normally get to see.”
