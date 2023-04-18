CUMBERLAND — Despite the chilly weather, Ryan Mackey was happy to see plans for an Arbor Day celebration come to fruition.
Mackey, a former hospital housekeeping manager, was appointed director of Cumberland's Parks and Recreation Department earlier this year.
On Monday, he was at the Gene Mason Sports Complex in Cumberland to help Allegany County Public Schools elementary students plant trees.
"Today is special for me," Mackey said. "I went to college for Parks and Rec so to be part of this is wonderful."
Bradley Ditto is an ACPS fourth grade teacher and coordinator of the district's elementary after-school program.
Roughly 100 students in the program in first through fifth grades from John Humbird and South Penn elementary schools participated in Monday's activity, he said.
The group planted six trees, including flowering dogwood and downy serviceberry varieties.
Another group of ACPS students from George's Creek and Westernport elementary schools will be at the complex Thursday to plant additional trees, Ditto said.
He read the book "The Giving Tree" to the students, which followed an Arbor Day proclamation read by Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss.
Cumberland City Council members Laurie Marchini and Jimmy Furstenberg were also at the event.
Ditto presented Tree of Giving awards to Diane Johnson, who couldn't attend the event, and Bill Seddon.
The award is given to people or organizations that have contributed significantly to the ACPS after-school program and efforts of the Cumberland Parks and Recreation Department to promote environmental sustainability, Ditto said.
Seddon, a biology professor at Frostburg State University, for the past 10 years has coordinated a program that's brought thousands of area grade school students to visit FSU.
"We host field trips (and) do science activities," he said. "It's exciting stuff. It's science."
Seddon said he was touched by the Tree of Giving Award.
"It means a lot," he said and added he volunteers to help the young students "because I think it's the right thing to do."
Brian Richmond, a master gardener at the University of Maryland Extension Office in Allegany County, was at the event to teach the students "a little bit about the functioning of trees" and "how trees contribute to our lives," he said.
Maryland Forest Service Tree Planting Specialist Katherine Phillips was at the event to show students the correct way to plant the trees.
A tree should be planted up to its root collar, which is where roots join a stem or trunk.
"If you go too shallow it will dry out," she said. "And if you go too deep, fungal infection can occur."
A hole for a tree should be dug at an angle to allow loose soil to backfill the space upon planting, Phillips said.
She also said local folks should avoid planting non-native trees including the Bradford pear.
"They're highly invasive," Phillips said and added native species adapted to this area provide habitat for wildlife.
Phillips also talked of a Maryland program to plant "five million trees" across the state in the next eight years.
According to the website for the initiative, the state is working to optimize plantings "to realize multiple co-benefits including enhanced pollinator and wildlife habitat, carbon sequestration, improved air and water quality, and reduced urban heat island effects."
To learn more, email Phillips at katherine.phillips@maryland.gov.
