CUMBERLAND — After his dad died, Steven Loring’s mind was fixed on the practicalities of how to care for his mom — the paperwork, finances, demanding tasks that can be as mundane as they are overwhelming, when she asked a basic, human question that completely shifted his perspective.
“Is that it?” she said.
At the time, his mother was in her early 70s and wanted to know whether the death of her husband also meant the end of a romantic, loving and intimate touch, for the rest of her life.
That moment inspired Loring to create a project that addresses new relationships for older people.
Loring, director of “The Age of Love,” was at the Cumberland HRDC Senior Center Thursday for a discussion with local older adults, and Allegany College of Maryland students enrolled in an introduction to gerontology course.
“It’s really a personal journey for me,” Loring said of making the documentary.
His parents had been married for 50 years when his father died.
“They were soul mates in every way,” Loring said.
“The Age of Love” launched in communities across the country on Valentine’s Day 2015.
The award-winning documentary follows a speed dating event for 30 Rochester, New York, 70- to 90-year-olds.
The film shows that “love is not different when (people) get older,” Loring said.
“It’s a love story, not an age story,” he said.
The talk
ACM student April M. H. Yeager, 34, of Cumberland, said she is happily married.
She asked some of the older adults how they coped with the loss of a spouse.
“Don’t be afraid,” Sally Robinette, 77, of Cumberland, said. “That (feeling) goes on forever.”
Robinette, a widow for years, showed Loring a photo of the 65-year-old man she is dating.
The couple share some happy as well as challenging times together, Robinette said.
“He grew up in a different era than I grew up in,” she said. “Sometimes it clashes.”
But other times, Robinette said she “gets butterflies” from the relationship.
Beatrice Wilson, 66, of Cumberland is also a widow.
Although her husband had been sick for a long time, she said she “could never face it” and suffered a nervous breakdown when he died.
“I hear him,” she said of recalling things her husband used to say. “He’s the father of all my children ... and still part of our lives.”
Wilson said she’s learned over time to enjoy her independence, and chooses not to date.
“I like being single,” she said.
David Nazelrod, 73, of Cumberland, said he’s been married for 27 years.
“I got married late,” he said and added that he and his spouse are bonded by their individual religious beliefs.
“It’s that spiritual connection that’s important,” Nazelrod said. “I was raised in the church all my life. We match.”
The mission
Loring said the point of the film is to help folks defeat loneliness.
“People can still meet somebody new,” he said.
The documentary is not being streamed because “the goal is to bring the film to communities and universities to start a wider conversation,” Loring said.
The film has screened at nearly 600 venues in 14 countries.
“Traveling with the film is a real mission to me,” he said. “It’s been a life-changing event for so many people.”
A trailer for the film is available at http://bit.ly/1zntID1.
For a private viewing, the general public can visit the ACM library to borrow a DVD copy of the film, and anyone with an email address at the college can also see it.
Following Thursday’s talk, screenings of the film were set to be held at ACM as a collaboration of the school’s sociology classes Marriage and Family, and Introduction to Gerontology, funded through the ACM foundation’s civic engagement fund.
Cherie Snyder, an instructor for the ACM gerontology course, said the school could arrange a public screening of the film in the future.
“It has personal meaning for me,” Snyder, 72, said of the documentary. “I’m living what I’ve been teaching for years and years.”
The need for love does not age, she said.
“That’s part of what gives life meaning and purpose,” Snyder said.
