CUMBERLAND — Health care-related agencies and counseling services are coming together Tuesday to host a Day of Access to Treatment in Cumberland to share resources for those challenged by opioid and other addictions.
The event, to be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Western Maryland Railway Station parking lot, will feature a wide variety of services, resources and information related to recovery from substance misuse.
Designed to provide direct access to treatment and recovery services, the Day of Access to Treatment will feature counselors on-site to talk about addiction and recovery, and to provide information on available treatment and counseling services. Peer Recovery Specialists who have personally experienced addiction and recovery will be on hand to offer additional support.
In addition, the life-saving naloxone treatment — given to reverse the effects of a potentially fatal overdose — will be available for distribution, with training in administering the drug also provided. Information will be available as well on safe syringe disposal and other methods of harm reduction. Information regarding insurance plans available under the Affordable Care Act will be provided as well.
There will also be giveaways and a prize wheel.
Part of ongoing efforts to increase access to treatment and awareness of available addiction and related services in the community, the event is being sponsored jointly by Healing Allegany, AHEC West the Allegany County Health Department, the Healthy Moms and Babies project, Prescribe Change, Potomac Case Management, Alternative Drug and Alcohol Counseling, Celebrate Recovery, Awakenings Recovery Center and Outreach mental health clinics.
The event will take place rain or shine and masks are required. For more information, call AHEC West at 301-777-9150 or visit the Healing Allegany Facebook page.
