AHEC gets 3-year, $1M grant for drug support, outreach

CUMBERLAND — The recent receipt of a $1 million grant will allow a local health care nonprofit to put into action plans developed over the course of a year and help Allegany County residents in recovery and their families.
Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) and U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced in a press release last week that Western Maryland Area Health Education Center, otherwise known as AHEC West, is slated to receive $1 million in funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration "to help combat the worsening opioid crisis in the region."
The funding is part of $101 million distributed nationally to combat substance use and opioid use disorders in high-risk communities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is worsening the addiction crisis in our country, placing millions of Americans at risk,” Trone said in the release. “Right now, we need to be getting resources in the hands of states to confront this crisis and help the communities that are most impacted by this disease. This funding for the Western Maryland Area Health Education Center will help the organization tailor their prevention and treatment methods to the communities they serve. I look forward to seeing this funding in action in Western Maryland.”
In an interview Tuesday with the Times-News, AHEC Associate Director Melissa Clark said the organization was the only applicant in the state to receive the funds.
"When I found out, I was crying," Clark said. "I was just so excited because I knew the impact it would have on our community."
For the last year, after receiving the grant that allowed them to assemble, the community members who comprise the Healing Allegany consortium have been meeting to discuss ways to address the worsening opioid crisis in the county, Clark said. Now that they have received the second grant, they can over the next three years work on actually implementing the ideas they came up with during that time.
"We're truly so excited," Clark said. "This past year, with the planning grant, we took the time to really evaluate our community, get feedback through focus groups and the coalition and here we are. They love what we've done ... and we're at the next phase. ... It's what AHEC does best, bring everyone together from lots of different agencies and community groups and then make things happen."
The coalition used focus groups, discussions with folks in recovery and more to formulate their plans. With the funds received, Clark said they will be able to enact programs like re-entry counseling held in partnership with the Allegany County Sheriff's Office and detention center, smart recovery groups for both those struggling with substance use and their loved ones, and educational outreach programs geared toward curbing stigma.
And in the face of the convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the county's drug epidemic, Clark said, the funds come not a moment too soon.
"It comes at a good time for us as an organization, but it comes at a fantastic time for our community, for Allegany County," Clark said. "That's who is going to benefit in the long run, our residents, the folks who live and work in Allegany County, and those who are struggling. With all those people around the table ... I couldn't even begin to put a number on what that will result in for our community. I was thinking about it the other day, and it's $1 million, but it's also all those people around the table at any given time, 12, 15 different organizations allowing people to be a part of this. ... I could never put a dollar amount on how much it's going to be, because it's invaluable and it's amazing."
