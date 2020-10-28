AHEC hosts access event for addiction resources

CUMBERLAND — A Wednesday event hosted by AHEC West and held in concurrence with others in the region provided access to a range of resources for people in recovery and those struggling with active addiction.
At the Day of Access to Treatment event, held in the Canal Place parking lot, representatives from AHEC, the Allegany County Health Department and local law enforcement set up to talk with those who stopped by.
AHEC hopes to hold the events quarterly moving forward, Associate Director Melissa Clark said. Similar events were held Wednesday concurrently in Frederick and Washington counties.
“It came together super quick — like 10 days quick — but we didn’t want to miss the opportunity to do something when presented,” Clark said. “For a first attempt, if we help one person then we’re on to something, and education is such a key piece of what we do.”
In addition to helping folks connect with resources to aid themselves and their loved ones in recovery, AHEC intern Kristin Thomas said, they tried to offer little things to support folks emotionally as well. A prize wheel set up at Sheriff Craig Robertson’s table offered those who spun the chance to win prizes ranging from Chick-fil-A gift cards to fresh bundles of socks. Both put big smiles on winners’ faces, Thomas said.
“It’s good for people who are in maybe more precarious situations,” Thomas said, explaining why the socks meant so much. “That’s one of the things we take for granted, being able to wash our clothes, and those can be one of the first things to go. People who’ve won them today have been super excited about it. As a Christmas gift, you might be like, ‘Aw, socks,’ but in reality socks can make a difference, make your shoes last longer for people who maybe can’t buy a pair that often.”
The gray weather might have deterred some folks from coming out in larger numbers, Thomas said, “but as long as people are getting resources and maybe changing the stigma of getting treatment” the day is a success. The point, she said, is ultimately about “making it accessible so that they can come here today and either get resources to decide on recovery later or choose to go to treatment today.”
In between “being Vanna White for the day” by helping folks spin the wheel and select their prizes, Robertson said he was enjoying the chance to be out providing education for members of the community, something he said COVID-19 had put on pause to their detriment.
“I feel it’s a loss to the community. Education is lacking because we don’t have the ability to meet with community members like we did. We’re outside, the weather is cooperating and it’s a start. We need to get started, because our opioid deaths and overdoses are up this year. I blame it on a lot of things, but one of those is education. We’re not able to get out and talk to the public, but that’s what we’re trying to do today.”
The presence of physical community is important, too, noted Robertson.
“You really need someone to lean on, and with COVID and everything they just don’t have that ability, that person to lean on,” he said. “It’s all computerized, and that’s good in one means, but that personal touch just isn’t there.”
As Robertson spoke, an attendee came up to spin the wheel and the sheriff assisted. For him, the dial landed on socks. He hoisted the bag with a small flourish before walking away, smiling.
