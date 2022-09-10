CUMBERLAND — The purple banners currently lining the streets of the downtown pedestrian mall are more than just decorations. They bear the names and faces of local residents, along with dates. For some of the folks featured, that date is the day their lives changed. For others, it’s the day their lives ended.
The banners were placed by nonprofit AHEC West to commemorate Recovery Month, observed in September. In recent interviews, some of the folks featured shared their personal stories of recovery and redemption. Four of them — Cody Broadwater, Jeff Hay, Shalynn Cline and Jim Murray — now work as peer recovery specialists for AHEC West helping to guide others in recovery to strengthen them in both purpose and sobriety.
While all four folks have their own stories, each said that working to help others in their recovery journey helps remind them of the purpose and importance of their own.
‘Slowly but surely’
In his time working in peer recovery, Jim Murray has seen plenty of people he’s tried to help die as a result of substance use — 96 to be exact, he said.
The lives lost, however, are a small fraction of the amount of people he’s helped guide into recovery.
Murray has been through the process of getting into recovery twice himself, beginning in 2005 when he entered treatment for alcohol use. Originally from Baltimore, Murray found himself in rehabilitation in Cumberland following hospitalization at the Thomas B. Finan Center.
He’d been in recovery for three years, Murray recalled, and was working at a local halfway house when he was in a near-fatal car wreck.
“I flipped my car off the road driving down to Baltimore,” Murray said. “I was in a 20-day coma. I was on life support and woke up 20 days later addicted to opiates, and with all sorts of body issues.”
While it took a while for him to start engaging in heavy drug use, Murray said, he also resumed using alcohol after 10 years without it. He and his wife were both “very depressed,” Murray recalled, and because she also had pain issues, “we fed off each other” and both experienced worsening addiction.
Not long after surviving his own suicide attempt, Murray recalled waking up early in the morning on Feb. 5, 2016, to find that his wife had died by suicide.
“I think the very next day is my recovery day,” he said. “It was the first day I didn’t have anything.”
Her loss, he said, was more hurtful to him than the drug and alcohol withdrawal he went through. While he remained sober, “I was a mess for two and a half, almost three years.”
Murray ended up returning to Cumberland from Baltimore, and began the process of rebuilding his life.
“I ended up staying up here and succeeding, slowly but surely. It took a lot,” he said. “I came out here with two bags of clothes and a TV, and that was it. I don’t have a ton of stuff now but I’ve got my own place and a car, a nice job. I got my life back slowly but surely.”
Before coming to work for AHEC West, Murray worked in peer recovery at UPMC Western Maryland. He currently sponsors three people in Alcoholics Anonymous. Through his recovery work, Murray’s seen “thousands” of people.
“I went to an AA meeting a few months ago, and I looked around and said ‘I got like 12 of these people in recovery,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘Good for them. I’m glad they’re still coming.’ It didn’t hit me that I’d gotten that many people into treatment.”
His own sponsor, Murray said, encourages him to focus on the success he’s had in helping others rather than the people who died.
“My sponsor keeps it in the middle for myself,” he said. “I lost some, yeah, but there’s some I’ve helped, and it keeps me even to know that I’ve helped a lot of people. … It’s not something I can let sit on my soul and bother me for the rest of my life, because there’s other people out there I can help, too.”
‘A symbol of hope’
At one time, Jeff Hay was incarcerated in the Allegany County Detention Center. Now, he spends his days reaching out to people there who are in situations similar to the ones he one found himself living.
Hay was 19 years old and in the worst period of his substance use when he committed a robbery that resulted in his incarceration, but also helped him get in recovery. He has remained in recovery for 20 years.
His peer recovery work at the detention center began slowly, Hay said, as it coincided with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The slow start was compounded by the fact that what he and his fellow peer recovery workers was new for the jail.
“There was no process for an outside person coming into the jail and interacting with inmates at the time, unless you were a lawyer, or maybe a mental health counselor,” Hay said.
He also needed to obtain security clearances for his work with inmates, Hay said, “and obviously, (the staff) all knew the detention center was my home for 17 months.”
One lieutenant, Hay recalled, gave him the old ID he had used when he’d first arrived at the detention center, “and then a couple days later, he gave me my new ID badge. It didn’t 100% say that I was an employee of the sheriff’s department, but it kind of did say, ‘Here’s my badge, I belong here and I can leave. I can walk out the door.’”
Hay’s role isn’t like that of a therapist’s or counselor’s for the incarcerated folks he works with, he said.
“I’m a resource broker. I help set people up with resources on the outside,” Hay said. “I try to be a symbol of hope.
“I let them know that there’s really nothing special about me,” Hay said. “I just made some wise choices, because I had some wise people around me, because I was in the right places. They helped me make choices that led to sitting across the table from you, is usually what I say. (I tell them that) honestly, in two years, depending on how all this works out, this could be you sitting across the table from another person. If it can happen to me —and it can — it can happen to anybody.”
While he’s had success in his outreach with the people at the detention center, Hay said it can be difficult to keep track of folks once they’re released. Some remain consistent about following up, he said, but if they have no contact information for an inmate before their period of incarceration is up, the peer workers have no way of reaching out to them.
They give folks the options to call once they’re out, Hay said, “and that didn’t happen a lot, until recently.” Hay attributed the uptick to their success in working with a men’s group in the facility, both as a whole and one-on-one.
Having a solid team of peers helps the program run smoothly, Hay said. He finds comfort in knowing that “I’m part of the team, and hopefully they know that not all of it rests on anyone’s particular shoulders. It’s all of us kind of holding up this idea of working together for the common good.”
‘Fighting in their corner’
Shalynn Cline didn’t come to her recovery easily, but for more than four years she has embraced it entirely.
Cline was 17 when she gave birth to her oldest son, and had just turned 18 when she had her wisdom teeth removed and was given strong painkillers due to the infection that developed.
“They gave me methadone, and I feel it was off to the races then,” Cline said. “My father had committed suicide when I was 11, and then my stepfather a year later. I guess all of that being stuck inside, when I got the taste of the methadone, it was over.”
Cline wasn’t originally aware that her boyfriend at the time also misused pain pills, she said, but when she found out, the two began using them together.
“That was our way of escaping from reality,” she said.
Cline first went to rehab when she was 19, not long after the birth of her second child. Her first two stays were short, lasting only three days, she recalled.
Eventually, her substance use shifted from opiates to alcohol, Cline said. When she decided to commit to her sobriety, she said, “I was tired. I wanted to stop.”
Her grandmother was raising three children — she now has four, the youngest of whom was born after she entered recovery — and she knew something had to change.
“It was that third DUI that I lost everything — my car, my family, my kids,” Cline said. “I wanted it. You have to absolutely know that this is the route, and you’re ready. There’s just nothing else crossing your mind but recovery and wanting to stay clean. They say that you chase your recovery like you chased your high.”
Through attending AA meetings and starting therapy, Cline said she was able to find a sense of community and work through the pain that had been guiding her choices. She also restored her relationship with her family, which has helped her stay the course.
“My grandmother got to see me sober before she passed,” Cline said.
Cline first worked in peer recovery in the emergency room at Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown before coming to AHEC West a month ago.
Working to support her own recovery is the biggest help for her, Cline said, but “seeing people overdosing and stuff also will help you play your story back, and know that that’s not where you want to go again.”
Helping people who are early in recovery, Cline said, “lets them see somebody’s fighting in their corner.”
“We can change. We’re not always going to be this or that,” Cline said.
‘I want to be seen’
Finding the courage to be vulnerable, Cody Broadwater said, has helped him maintain his recovery since May 8, 2018.
“I never felt like I fit in,” Broadwater said. “When I turned to drugs and alcohol, I don’t know if I felt like I fit in, but I didn’t care. I like to use the word vulnerable. I wasn’t vulnerable enough to like, take risks, and I could just kind of hide with substances.”
Broadwater first began using drugs and alcohol as a teenager, and began both using and selling heroin shortly after his high school graduation. He started getting into legal trouble when he was 22, which started “a continuous cycle.”
“It seemed like as fast as I was in and out, I was right back for years,” Broadwater said. “It was just a continuous cycle. I’d be in, I’d feel while I was in jail like I wanted to do good, like I wanted to change my life. But, when I got out, there was that vulnerability again. I didn’t want to seek help. I didn’t want to talk to anybody. I wanted to put on a mask that I was OK, because if I didn’t admit it, it wasn’t real.”
Broadwater said he finally found the spark he needed to change through hearing another inmate’s recovery story the night before moving from jail to prison while serving a sentence for distributing methamphetamine.
“Everything that happened to him sounded like what happened to me,” Broadwater said. “... I was at the point where I didn’t think anything was ever going to change, but things started coming to light. I like to use the words ‘I surrendered’ at that point. It was just complying with what I had to do. I wanted it at that point.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Broadwater said, he was given the chance to leave prison and enter a six-month treatment program. He completed that program and returned to his home in Garrett County resolute in his own recovery.
“I had to put my recovery first, above anything else, or I knew I was going to lose it,” Broadwater said.
Connecting with people and sharing his story, Broadwater said, helps reaffirm his purpose and commitment. Rebuilding relationships and finding community and purpose through his work also helps support him, he said.
“I don’t need to hide anymore,” Broadwater said. “I want to be seen. … I’m blessed to be able to meet people at this level.”
