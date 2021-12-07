WILEY FORD, W.Va. — Federal lawmakers announced $257,422 in funding as part of the American Rescue Plan is headed to the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport.
The funds, according to a press release, are to be used for infrastructure improvements — including runway repair, operations and sanitizing efforts — for regional airports across Maryland.
The announcement was made Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. David Trone.
"The Greater Cumberland Regional Airport is a vital part of our community that contributes a great deal to Western Maryland’s economy,” Trone said. “The airport deserves all the resources it needs to run smoothly, which is why I’m proud to announce $257,422 in American Rescue Plan funds for the airport to ensure safe travel. These funds help us keep folks safe and work towards preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
Ryan Shaffer, general manager of the Cumberland airport, said Wednesday he was not yet familiar with how the funding would be used.
The airport had previously received $4.1 million in federal grants to assist in runway upgrades and surrounding infrastructure as part of a multi-year, $30 million project, that will include a business park adjacent to the facility.
"They are starting phase five of the work at the airport," Shaffer said. That phase will include crushing stone from about January to April. Then, there will be around a year of placing material.
"It's progressing nice," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.