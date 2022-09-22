CUMBERLAND — A student was found in possession of an airsoft gun during classes Wednesday at Braddock Middle School and a school threat across town at Washington Middle School was "determined to be non-credible," according to a spokeswoman for Allegany County Public Schools.
The student in possession of an airsoft gun, commonly referred to by authorities as a replica gun, was identified after school officials received information that a student was in possession of a handgun, according to public schools spokeswoman Mia Perlozzo Cross.
The incident remains under investigation. The school board did not specify any administrative action that was taken against the involved student.
Wednesday at Washington Middle School, school officials and a school resource officer investigated a "school threat" and determined the threat was determined to be non-credible and without danger to students or staff, Perlozzo Cross said.
Details and the nature of the alleged threat were not disclosed by school officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.