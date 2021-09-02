CUMBERLAND — An Alabama man is awaiting trial after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man Wednesday at an Ali Ghan Road business, Cumberland Police said.
Jason Vance Griffin, 40, of Piedmont, was charged with assault and malicious destruction of property before he was granted pre-trial release on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner,
Police said the victim suffered minor injuries in the incident that reportedly caused damage to the victim's diagnostic computer valued at $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.