Alco grad to pose alumni in photos before old school falls

CUMBERLAND — A local fine-arts photographer is seeing to it that some final memories are captured at the old Allegany High School and hundreds of alumni have signed up to help him.
Michael Hunter Thompson, a 1999 graduate of Allegany, plans to capture images of life at the former school on Sedgwick Street by posing alumni in pre-staged photos taken at various spots in and outside the school. Thompson has been establishing a name for himself specializing in photos that are staged — often at dusk with carefully arranged lighting — of people in prearranged positions that raise the curiosity of those who see the resulting photos.
The former Allegany High School has suffered from severe vandalism since the doors were closed for the final time in the summer of 2018. A new Allegany opened on Haystack Mountain that August.
“The people that follow this school and read in the paper and online, they haven’t heard much positive news about the school for the last three years,” Thompson said. “This project and the exhibition will be something positive.”
Thompson, who lives near the old school, often walks his dogs around the fields and buildings. He decided it would make a great subject for photography.
“It needed to be photographed before it is gone, I thought. Then I said, what if I could get alumni involved. I thought, what if I set up figures in this dilapidated state of the school.
“Then it grew to what if I tried to get as many generations of alumni to be the figures in the photos? So I figured I would put out the word to see if they would be interested and they were.”
He obtained emails of alumni involved with the school and put out feelers on Facebook.
“The response has been amazing. I have had 800 people contact me. There are multiple generations who want to participate,” Thompson said.
Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, has lent his support.
“I think it is a great project,” Shade said. “The response has been great. They are interested in Allegany High School and the memories and the building and I think it is a fitting sendoff for it.”
Shade said the school is not in good condition.
“It is going to be a mess in there,” Shade said. “We are trying to limit access to the building as much as we can. So someone from the county will be there while he is in the building to monitor for liability and so forth.”
Shade said currently crews are working on plans to remove asbestos before demolition can begin. “As an Allegany grad, I hate that it will be torn down but there is really no other option.”
Shade said plans are to turn the land over to a developer to construct single family homes. After the asbestos is removed, demolition is expected to begin in the fall of 2021.
Thompson said his photographic project will begin on Wednesday. He is scheduling alumni for five dates in September. Due to COVID, the visitors will be required to wear masks and social distance while waiting to be photographed. The alumni will not be allowed to explore the school.
Thompson has been contacted by a wide range of alumni as far back as the class of 1946. He has heard from mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, and couples who danced at proms and eventually were married and remain together today.
“It’s going to be emotional for a lot of people,” Thompson said. “Many have not been there in years and now they will be there.”
The school has suffered broken glass, fire extinguishers set off, graffiti and a variety of destruction.
“We won’t touch anything,” Thompson said. “We don’t want it cleaned up. It will only add to the photos. There are layers to every bit of it. I will set them up. They will look natural, like school is in session.
“The idea is: the building held onto these memories. I am basically capturing these memories. But all around them is chaos. It adds an extra layer to the picture.”
To view some of Thompson’s cinematic photos, visit his website MichaelHunterThompson.com.
