CUMBERLAND — Nicholas Amick of Allegany High School is the 2021-2022 Allegany County Teacher of the Year, the Allegany County Board of Education announced at the 33rd annual Teacher of the Year celebration.
Jeff Blank, superintendent of schools; Crystal Bender, president of the board of education; and Stacey Bradley, last year’s Teacher of the Year, gave prerecorded remarks during the program.
Amick is an educator focused on creating leaders for tomorrow’s world. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Frostburg State University in 2015 with departmental honors in education. He is completing his master’s degree in educational leadership and serves as adviser of the student government at Allegany, his alma mater, where he implemented a renewed focus on community volunteerism. Amick is the JV mock trial coach and has collaborated with county educators to create a new English language arts curriculum and served as a building technology leader, assisting with the transition to online learning.
“As a teacher, I pride myself in ensuring that all students, no matter their learning abilities, preferences or needs, have the chance to experience success in my classroom,” said Amick.
The other finalists were Sarah Cessna, George’s Creek Elementary School; Carley McGann, Beall Elementary School; Brittany McMahon, Westernport Elementary School; Celeste Middle, South Penn Elementary School; Amanda Nash, Braddock Middle School; and Tracy Robinette, John Humbird Elementary School.
The sponsors of the banquet included Allegany College of Maryland, Allegany County Board of Education, Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, Allegany County Board of Commissioners, Allegany County Public Schools, Allegany County Education Association, ACT 1st Federal Credit Union, FSU and the Sandhir Foundation.
This year’s selection committee was comprised of Tania Pressman, 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year; Breann D’Atri, ACPS coordinator of workforce development and apprenticeships; and Jennifer Howell, human resources manager for Cintas.
Jennifer Ramsey, event coordinator, was assisted by committee members Heather Morgan, Jason Huber, who was master of ceremonies, Jackie Enright and Mia Cross.
Oscar’s Restaurant and Chick-fil-A in LaVale provided food and gift card donations to the winner and finalists. Event programs were by the Career Center. The livestream of the virtual ceremony was produced by Ryan Brenneman of Allegany Media.
Amick will be honored by the Maryland State Board of Education as a candidate for Maryland Teacher of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.